Olympics day 10 late wrap: Kenya’s Chebet gets 5,000m gold, Biles bows to Andrade

There were medals in athletics, gymnastics, surfing and cycling in the late action on day 10 of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday:

Athletics: Kenya's Chebet charges to 5,000m gold, Kipyegon's silver reinstated

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet won the women's Olympic 5,000m as she delivered a textbook performance to outkick compatriot Faith Kipyegon, whose silver medal was reinstated after she had been controversially disqualified.

Chebet won in 14 minutes 28.56 seconds as the Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (14:30.61) claimed silver and Italian Nadia Battocletti took bronze (14:31.64).

Chebet produced a thrilling finish to win the first medal for her country at the Paris Olympics and smiled widely as she crossed the line after an exhausting performance.

World champion Kipyegon had finished second in 14:29.60 but was disqualified after a clash with Ethiopian world record holder Gudaf Tsegay on the penultimate lap.

Her silver medal, however, was later reinstated after an appeal by the Kenyan team, pushing Hassan down to bronze-medal position and bumping Battocletti off the podium.

“Congratulations to Faith Kipyegon, her silver medal has been reinstated,” Athletics Kenya said on social media platform X.

“Kenya's team officials led by Milka Chemos, Bernard Ouma and Team Manager Peter Angwenyi successfully appealed and won her case.”