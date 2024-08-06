Sport

What else is happening on Day 11 of the Paris Games?

06 August 2024 - 09:03 By Rohith Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Josh Kerr of Great Britain crosses the finish line to win heat 1 of the Paris 2024 Olympics men's 1500m round 1 at Stade de France.
Josh Kerr of Great Britain crosses the finish line to win heat 1 of the Paris 2024 Olympics men's 1500m round 1 at Stade de France.
Image: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

The Olympics has entered its final week at the Paris Games with the city seeing a buzz of activity across venues including athletics, football, wrestling, artistic swimming, sailing, skateboarding and many more.

As many as 15 medals will be up for grabs on Tuesday, with a third being awarded in athletics.

KERR V INGEBRIGTSEN

Britain's Josh Kerr hopes to unseat reigning champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in the men's 1,500m final.

The rivals have been feuding since Kerr denied Ingebrigtsen the world title last year in Budapest, with the two trading barbs ever since.

They were matched up in the semifinals, with Ingebrigtsen crossing first though both coasted through the finish line.

Medals will also be awarded in women's hammer throw, men's long jump, women's 3,000 steeplechase and women's 200.

SOCCER SEMIS

Four leading women's teams aim for a place in the final.

In Marseille, world champions Spain meet Brazil, who shocked France in the quarterfinals, while four-times gold medallists the US face 2016 champions Germany in Lyon.

FIVE GOLDS

Cuban great Mijain Lopez, 41, will hope to become the first-ever athlete to win five golds in the same Olympic event when he begins his campaign in the men's Greco-Roman 130kg category.

World champion Zholaman Sharshenbekov will bid to become Kyrgyzstan's first-ever Olympic gold medallist in the 60kg.

American Amit Elor is among a new generation pushing for Olympic glory in the women's 68kg freestyle.

CHINA SEEK GOLD IN ARTISTIC SWIMMING

Ten countries will showcase their team free routines in artistic swimming.

With Russia excluded from the Games and historically the dominant country in the event, China have an opening for the gold medal after winning silver at the past three Olympics.

CHINA LOOK FOR ONE-TWO IN DIVING

China's Quan Hongchan will seek to retain her title in the women's 10m platform final after coming out top in the semifinals.

Her closest rival is teammate Chen Yuxi, who was runner-up three years ago and came second in the semis.

CANOE SPRINT BEGINS

Canadian paddler Riley Melanson talks to Reuters as slalom and rowing give way to the canoe sprint competitions, which get under way on the flat water at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Tuesday.

EQUESTRIAN

The much-awaited individual showjumping final will be on the last day of classic equestrianism in Versailles before modern pentathlon athletes take over the venue.

Britain, the US and France achieved top ranks in last week's nations' competition.

Three of the world's top jumpers — Sweden's Henrick von Eckermann, Austria's Max Kuhner and Switzerland's Steve Guerdat — are likely to seek redemption after their teams fared poorly.

SAILING

Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands and Matt Wearn of Australia look set to lead the hunt in the women's and men's dinghy medal races.

Olympic champion Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark, who also won bronze in Rio, and veteran Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides, silver medallist in 2012, will be in hot pursuit.

YOUNGEST ATHLETE

Japan's 15-year-old Cocona Hiraki will seek top spot on the podium in the women's park skateboarding competition at La Concorde after claiming silver on the sport's debut in Tokyo.

But she will have to fend off 22-year old Sakura Yosozumi — a three-times X-Games medallist who won the gold in Tokyo.

Zheng Haohao, aged 11, will become the youngest athlete from China at the Olympics and also the youngest in the world to take part in the Paris Games.

Sibling rivalry will also be on show, with Australian Arisa Trew (14) and her older sister Ruby 'Rockstar' Trew (15) also in the competition. 

Reuters

All the latest Paris Games coverage on TimesLIVE’s Olympics 2024 page.

All the Team SA results here.

READ MORE

Inexperience costs Prudence Sekgodiso in Olympic 800m final

In the end inexperience cost Prudence Sekgodiso on the biggest stage of all as she finished eighth in the women’s 800m final at the Paris Olympics on ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 6

South Africans in action on Day 11 of the Paris Olympics: Tuesday August 6
Sport
13 hours ago

Richardson gives SA 4x100m scare; Wayde, Shaun advance in 200m heats

Benjamin Richardson gave Team South Africa’s 4x100m relay a scare as he pulled up gripping his right hamstring in the men’s 200m heats in Paris on ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Olympics day 10 late wrap: Kenya’s Chebet gets 5,000m gold, Biles bows to Andrade

There were medals in athletics, gymnastics, surfing and cycling in the late action on day 10 of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.
Sport
2 hours ago

Henry’s France beat Egypt to reach first Olympic final in 40 years, meet Spain

Hosts France will play an Olympic men's football final for the first time in 40 years after beating Egypt 3-1 in extra time at Stade de Lyon on ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Prudence Sekgodiso’s 800m final challenge wanes with last place in Paris

South Africa's Prudence Sekgodiso's medal challenge in the women's 800m final ended in disappointment as she faded out of the top five in the final ...
Sport
13 hours ago

SA’s new African record climber Aniya Holder runs into world record-holder

Aniya Holder became African record-holder at the Paris Olympics on Monday, though it didn’t help her against the world record-holder in the ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Djokovic hails Olympic gold as greatest sporting achievement

Novak Djokovic described beating Carlos Alcaraz to claim the Olympic singles gold medal at the fifth attempt as the biggest achievement of his career ...
Sport
21 hours ago

How Lyles rode rollercoaster to 100m gold, so close yet so far for Thompson

A phone call with his therapist after a worrying semifinal helped propel Noah Lyles to the top of the Olympic podium on Sunday, after years of ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Richardson gives SA 4x100m scare; Wayde, Shaun advance in 200m heats Sport
  2. Inexperience costs Prudence Sekgodiso in Olympic 800m final Sport
  3. SA’s new African record climber Aniya Holder runs into world record-holder Sport
  4. Prudence Sekgodiso’s 800m final challenge wanes with last place in Paris Sport
  5. SA long-jumper hit by death threats, claims before Olympic competition Sport

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders