What else is happening on Day 11 of the Paris Games?

The Olympics has entered its final week at the Paris Games with the city seeing a buzz of activity across venues including athletics, football, wrestling, artistic swimming, sailing, skateboarding and many more.

As many as 15 medals will be up for grabs on Tuesday, with a third being awarded in athletics.

KERR V INGEBRIGTSEN

Britain's Josh Kerr hopes to unseat reigning champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in the men's 1,500m final.

The rivals have been feuding since Kerr denied Ingebrigtsen the world title last year in Budapest, with the two trading barbs ever since.

They were matched up in the semifinals, with Ingebrigtsen crossing first though both coasted through the finish line.

Medals will also be awarded in women's hammer throw, men's long jump, women's 3,000 steeplechase and women's 200.

SOCCER SEMIS

Four leading women's teams aim for a place in the final.

In Marseille, world champions Spain meet Brazil, who shocked France in the quarterfinals, while four-times gold medallists the US face 2016 champions Germany in Lyon.