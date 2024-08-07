Jo-Ane van Dyk received wishes ahead of the Paris Olympics from some people she met by accident in Germany — when she speared the husband with a javelin in 2021.
Van Dyk, who on Wednesday qualified for Saturday’s women’s javelin final at Stade de France, hooked up with them at the scene of the incident in Halle, Germany, earlier this year, meeting the daughter that they even named after her.
The only difference is that they pronounce the name with a J and not a Y.
“So I actually met her and the father, the guy — he’s actually very nice. He’s not angry at me at all so I’m just happy he’s not angry.
“And she’s a very cute little girl.”
Good luck Jo-Ane, says wife of man SA javelin-thrower once speared by accident
Image: Reuters/Dylan Martinez
The Olympic opening ceremony on July 26 coincided with little Jo-Ane’s second birthday.
Van Dyk also saw the scar at the top of his chest, under the shoulder, where the javelin struck. “It’s still there,” she said, adding that it punctured the lung.
“He was hospitalised.”
Spectators were standing close to the field of the javelin-only competition and she threw the missile slightly off-course and the wind helped to deviate it further.
“And he wasn’t watching,” she added. “But he’s strong and striving.”
