I wanted to quit several times, says Olympics 200m champion Thomas

07 August 2024 - 09:16 By Lori Ewing
Gold medalist Gabrielle Thomas of Team US celebrates winning the gold medal in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 women's 200m final at Stade de France on Tuesday night.
Image: Andy Cheung/Getty Image

Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas wanted to walk away from athletics on several occasions, she said on Tuesday after her dominant victory in Paris.

The 27-year-old American, who captured bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games and silver at last year's world championships, secured her first global title after beating 100m champion Julien Alfred and compatriot Brittany Brown to win gold.

“Running track in college, there were many times where I thought I would quit,” Thomas said. “When I went pro, growing pains of joining a professional training group are real, there are a lot of egos, I didn't think that I was going to be cut out for it.

“I told my agents 'I'm out and I'm done'. I wrote am email, I said 'I'm done running professionally, I'm going to go pursue other endeavours with my life'.

Thomas said she initially took up running grudgingly at the encouragement of her mother Jennifer Randall, who saw how fast she was on the soccer field.

Thomas ran for Harvard while completing a degree in neurobiology before earning a Master's in public health from the University of Texas.

She adopted a pug named Rico, saying the dog helped her through trying times when running was not going well.

“In every race that I ran, there were a lot of eyeballs on me,” she said. “There were a lot of expectations. And that was definitely a lot more pressure. And I had to adapt.

“That's what all of the best athletes do. That's what all of the greats do. You're forced to adapt when you're faced with a new challenge.”

Thomas was still not entirely prepared for the ear-splitting screams of a jam-packed Stade de France.

“I envisioned this race over and over from start to finish,” she said. “I was not prepared for how I was going to feel when I crossed the line as an Olympic champion.

“There's no way to really prepare yourself for that. Tokyo Olympics was a lot of fun and it was great for me to experience that before coming here. But there is nothing like walking into a stadium of 80,000 people and they're screaming and they're right on top of you.

“That is a lot of pressure to put on someone and a lot of pressure for us to kind of deal with.”

It was the first time since 1976 that there was no Jamaican on the podium in the Olympic women's 200m.

Thomas finally claimed the global title she has promised for so long with a dominant performance, denying silver Alfred a sprint double.

Thomas, 27, took bronze in Tokyo and silver in last year’s world championships, and she has been vocal about her quest for gold ever since.

She was in control throughout the final, coming home in 21.83 seconds and breaking into a wide smile of disbelief, hands on her head, when she crossed the finish line.

Alfred, who claimed Saint Lucia’s first Olympic medal when she won the 100m on Saturday, was fastest out of the blocks but was a clear second in 22.08, with Brittany Brown taking bronze for the US in 20.20.

“I'm tired. Long five days,” Alfred said. “I did feel ready for the 200m tonight. I feel good, no complaints at all.

“This means a lot. First Olympics, to go back with gold and silver, I can't ask for more than that.”

Thomas arrived in Paris with the world's fastest time this season of 21.78 and made an emphatic statement in Monday's semifinals when she pulled away from the field with ease over the final 50m to cross the line smiling in 21.86 seconds.

There was more frustration for British duo Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita who finished fourth and fifth.

Jamaica's reigning world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew from Sunday's heats due to injury.

Reuters

