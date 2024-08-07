Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 8

07 August 2024 - 21:25 By David Isaacson in Paris
Shaun Maswanganyi, Benjamin Richardson, Clarence Munyai and Akani Simbine at the world championships in Budapest last year.
Image: Sam Mellish/Getty Images

South Africans in action on day 13 of the Paris Olympics:

Thursday August 8

Athletics

Women’s shot put qualification (10.25am)

  • Miné de Klerk
  • Ashley Erasmus

Women’s 100m hurdles repechage (10.35am)

  • Marioné Fourie

Men’s 4x100m heats (11.35am)

Diving

Women’s 3m springboard semifinal

  • Julia Vincent (10am)

Golf

Women’s tournament, Round 2

  • Ashleigh Buhai (12.17pm)
  • Paula Reto (11.33am)
