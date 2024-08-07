Olympics day 11 late wrap: Khelif puts gender row aside reaching final, Hocker takes 1,500m

There were medals on the track and plenty of action in boxing, basketball and hockey in the late action on Tuesday's day 11 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Boxing: Khelif puts gender dispute aside to reach final as fans flock to support her

Imane Khelif, one of the two boxers at the heart of a gender dispute at the Paris Olympics, vowed on Tuesday to put the controversy behind her and make Algeria and the Arab world proud.

Khelif delivered a flawless performance against Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng to reach the final of the welterweight tournament in front of the massed Algerian fans at a repurposed Court Philippe Chatrier.

When Khelif was announced as winner, the crowd, waving Algerian flags and scarves, let out an ear-splitting roar.

“I don't want to talk about the controversy,” Khelif told reporters.

Khelif, a silver medallist at the 2022 world championships, and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting have been in the spotlight at the Paris Games as part of a storm that has dominated headlines and been the subject of much discussion on social media platforms.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified by the International Boxing Association from the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi, with the body saying in a shambolic press conference on Monday that a sex chromosome test had ruled both of them ineligible.