Sport

SA’s Ashleigh Buhai shoots 68 to lie second in Olympic golf tournament

07 August 2024 - 19:10 By SPORT STAFF
Ashleigh Buhai plays a shot on the third hole during round one of the women's golf tournament at Le Golf National on Wednesday.
Image: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images
Image: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Ashleigh Buhai fired herself into early medal contention at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, carding a four-under-par 68 to finish the first round lying second, three shots off the lead.

Local favourite Celine Boutier of France, winner of the 2023 Evian Championship, went around Le Golf National in 65.

Buhai registered five birdies and one bogey in her round. “I’m really happy with the way I struck the ball today and managed my way around the golf course and just stayed very patient,” she said.

Teammate Paula Reto shot a six-over-par 78.

