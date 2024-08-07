What else is happening on day 12 of the Paris Games?

The action continues at the Olympics on Wednesday in Paris where athletics, wrestling, skateboarding and boxing continue while taekwondo and weightlifting get under way.

There will be 21 medals up for grabs with the bulk of them being given out in athletics.

EL BAKKALI V GIRMA IN STEEPLECHASE

Morocco's Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali will fight to maintain his supremacy in the 3,000m steeplechase final.

He followed up his Tokyo title with a pair of world golds but faces a stiff challenge from Ethiopian world record holder Lamecha Girma at the Stade de France.

Matthew Hudson-Smith wants to become the first Briton in a century to win Olympic gold in the 400 and will battle with the US' Quincy Hall in the final.

GOAT IN THE BOAT

New Zealand paddler Lisa Carrington, known back home as the “GOAT in the boat” (Greatest Of All Time) and her country's most successful Olympian, gets her quest for an individual kayak sprint gold under way at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.