Botswana’s Tebogo becomes first African man to win men’s 200m gold

Bednarek chased him all the way to take a second successive silver in 19.62 seconds, with Lyles, hoping to become the first American to complete the sprint double since Carl Lewis 40 years ago, third in 19.67.

Immediately after the race, US officials said Lyles had Covid-19 and a yellow card appeared against his name in the official results.

Reuters

