How a hole in her shoe helped SA’s Buhai get second-best day 1 Games golf score

After posting the second-best score on the first day of the Olympic women's golf tournament on Wednesday, South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai gave credit to a hole in her left shoe for helping her to put recent injury troubles behind her.

Buhai, who claimed a first major title at the Women's British Open in 2022, struggled with a back injury earlier this year before breaking her toe during the Women's PGA Championship in June.

Her physiotherapist came up with the idea of cutting a hole to avoid her damaged toe rubbing against the inside of the shoe and the improvised technique has proved beneficial.

"It's still hurting, and obviously I've got a hole in the shoe, so that's what has helped me," Buhai said after her first round at Le Golf National near Paris.