Storming Simbine pushes reshuffled SA men into Paris 4x100m relay final

08 August 2024 - 11:58 By David Isaacson at Stade de France
Courtney Lindsey of the US (second from left) crosses the line to win the Paris 2024 Olympics men's 4x100m relay heat 1 ahead of Akani Simbine of South Africa (right), Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Britain (second from right) and Koki Ueyama of Japan (left) at Stade de France on Thursday.
Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Akani Simbine delivered a storming anchor run to take South Africa’s relay team from near the back of the field to a spot in the final of the men’s 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics.

With Benjamin Richardson out injured, the team had to reshuffle the order, taking starter Shaun Maswanganyi to the second leg on the back straight.

Schoolboy Bayanda Walaza started with Bradley Nkoana running the bend and 100m star Simbine in his usual anchor role, where he rocketed through the field to finish second in 37.94 sec to secure a spot in Friday's final.

The final is at 7.47pm on Friday night.

Marioné Fourie won her 100m hurdles repechage in 12.79 to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

“It’s just starting to warm up so I’m happy about the race and I know I can go faster,” she said.

All the latest Paris Games coverage on TimesLIVE’s Olympics 2024 page.

All the Team SA results here.

Sport
23 hours ago
