Swiss Metraux grabs Olympics golf lead, SA’s Buhai five shots off pace

08 August 2024 - 19:45 By Gus Trompiz
Ashleigh Buhai of Team South Africa plays a shot on the third hole on day two of the women's individual stroke play on day 13 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on Thursday.
Image: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Switzerland's Morgane Metraux led the Olympic women's golf contest after Thursday's second round, propelled by a sensational front-nine holes, while French overnight leader Celine Boutier was among those to suffer on a testing course.

The 27-year-old Swiss enjoyed two eagles and four birdies in a bogey-free front nine holes to reach 10 under par for the tournament. She suffered three bogeys on the back nine but limited the damage to reach the clubhouse at eight-under par.

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai, in second place after Wednesday's opening round with a 68, shot a 73 on Thursday to be five shots off the pace.

Playing at Le Golf National south of Paris for the first time, Metraux said she stuck to a straightforward plan and took advantage of favourable weather conditions.

“I didn't know the golf course until Monday. So it's all new for me,” Metraux said after her round.

“But it's simple in a way that you know that you just have to hit fairways and greens here. If you don't, it's going to be difficult.”

Metraux is an Olympic debutant after choosing not to go to Tokyo while she was chasing a spot on the prestigious LPGA tour. Her sister Kim represented Switzerland three years ago alongside Albane Valenzuela, who is in Paris for her third Games.

China's Yin Ruoning moved up to second place after matching Boutier's first-day round of 65 to go seven under, followed by New Zealand's Lydia Ko at five-under in third.

Boutier, who cruised into a three-stroke overnight lead at seven under par thanks to some slick putting, started in steady fashion to reach eight under after 12 holes.

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 9

South Africans in action on day 14 of the Paris Olympics: Friday August 9
2 hours ago

But she then endured two double bogeys and a bogey in a gruelling stretch between the 13th and 15th holes to slip back to three under par, a score she kept to end the day in tied-sixth position.

Tokyo gold medallist Nelly Korda, the world number one, also suffered on the back nine, with a quadruple bogey on the 16th as she fell foul of water and bunker obstacles.

That spoiled the American's impressive earlier play which lifted her from level-par overnight to six under on the 15th. Nonetheless, a birdie on the 18th helped her stay in the hunt at two under par in tied-12th place.

The women's tournament follows the same format as the men's contest won by American Scottie Scheffler last Sunday, with 60 participants competing in a 72-hole, stroke-play contest over four days. 

Reuters

