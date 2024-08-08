Swiss Metraux grabs Olympics golf lead, SA’s Buhai five shots off pace

Switzerland's Morgane Metraux led the Olympic women's golf contest after Thursday's second round, propelled by a sensational front-nine holes, while French overnight leader Celine Boutier was among those to suffer on a testing course.

The 27-year-old Swiss enjoyed two eagles and four birdies in a bogey-free front nine holes to reach 10 under par for the tournament. She suffered three bogeys on the back nine but limited the damage to reach the clubhouse at eight-under par.

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai, in second place after Wednesday's opening round with a 68, shot a 73 on Thursday to be five shots off the pace.

Playing at Le Golf National south of Paris for the first time, Metraux said she stuck to a straightforward plan and took advantage of favourable weather conditions.

“I didn't know the golf course until Monday. So it's all new for me,” Metraux said after her round.