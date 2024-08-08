What else is happening on day 13 of the Paris Games?

The Olympics are in their home stretch with four days left at the Paris Games and more than 30 medals will be up for grabs on Thursday.

Medals will be awarded in athletics and sailing while finals will also be held in boxing, taekwondo, wrestling and track cycling.

Marathon swimming is set to get under way amid concerns over water pollution in the river Seine.

SPRINT DOUBLE FOR LYLES?

Newly-minted world's fastest man Noah Lyles takes to the track again as he aims to complete the prestigious sprint double by adding the 200m title to his 100m victory last week.

If he succeeds, Lyles will be the first American to achieve the sprint double since Carl Lewis in 1984.

In what could be a good night for the US, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the hot favourite to win a 400m hurdles final that is also expected to be lightning fast.

A world record is not unlikely for the Olympic champion who has already broken her own record three times.