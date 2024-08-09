Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 10

09 August 2024 - 18:54 By David Isaacson in Paris
Steyn de Lange, seen here in action against Canadian Nishan Randhawa in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, competes at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

South Africans in action on day 15 of the Paris Olympics:

Saturday August 10

Athletics

Men’s marathon (8am)

  • Stephen Mokoka
  • Elroy Gelant

Men’s high jump final

  • Brian Raats — high jump final (7pm)

Women’s javelin final

  • Jo-Ane van Dyk (7.30pm)

Men’s 4x400m relay final

  • Lythe Pillay & co (9pm)

Canoeing

Men’s K1 1,000m semifinals

  • Hamish Lovemore (11.10am)

Wrestling

Men’s 97kg freestyle (not before 11am)

  • Steyn de Lange v Givi Matcharashvili (Georgia)

 

