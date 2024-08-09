Sport

Olympics day 13 early wrap: Tebogo takes gold, US keep basketball hopes alive, first refugee medal for Ngamba

09 August 2024 - 10:20 By Reuters
Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 200m final on day 13 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 8 2024 in Paris, France.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

BOTWANA'S TEBOGO SWOOPS IN

Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win the men's Olympic 200m title on Thursday when he powered clear of Americans Kenny Bednarek and Covid-hit Noah Lyles to claim Botswana's first Olympic gold medal.

REFUGEE TEAM MEDAL

Cindy Ngamba became the first representative of the refugee team to win a medal at the Olympics after making it to the boxing semifinals of the Paris Games on Sunday, guaranteeing her at least a bronze though she is gunning for more.

US SNEAK PAST SERBIA

The US kept the dream alive with a stirring fourth quarter rally to tame feisty Serbia 95-91 on Thursday and move into the Paris Olympics men's basketball gold medal final against France.

Trailing by double digits for much of the game and down 76-63 heading into the fourth quarter, the US' chances of a fifth consecutive gold were quickly dimming.

Then NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry took charge, bringing a wide-eyed capacity crowd at the Bercy Arena to their feet with a furious fightback.

Sport
15 hours ago

CHINA'S FIRST IN WOMEN'S BOXING

Chang Yuan became the first woman boxer to win Olympic gold for China by beating Turkey's Hatice Akbas by unanimous decision in the women's bantamweight final at the Olympics on Thursday.

Pang Chol-mi of North Korea and South Korea's Im Ae-ji took bronze after their semifinal defeats.

CLIMBING FAST

Indonesia's Veddriq Leonardo won a gold medal in the men's speed climbing in a historic Olympic title for his country, while American Sam Watson walked away with a bronze despite setting a world record in his last race.

TABLE TENNIS SUSPENSE

China's men's table tennis team triumphed over host nation France with a 3-0 semifinal victory, but the scoreline belied the closely contested matches that captivated a packed stadium of French and Chinese fans.

China now have their sights set on winning the men's and women's teams gold medals on Friday and Saturday to complete a sweep of the five on offer at the Games.

Storming Simbine pushes reshuffled SA men into Paris 4x100m relay final

Akani Simbine carried South Africa from the back of the field to a spot in the Olympic 4x100m relay final with a sensational storming anchor run at ...
Sport
1 day ago

FIRST KITEBOARD GOLD

Britain's Ellie Aldridge won the first ever Olympic kiteboarding gold on Thursday, with Lauriane Nolot of France securing silver and Annelous Lammerts of the Netherlands the bronze.

KAYAK CHAMPION

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington led her women's kayak four crew to the gold medal, increasing her personal Olympic tally to six golds and one bronze with another stunning performance.

Germany's four-man kayak team edged Australia by four-hundredths of a second to take gold in the 500 metres final with Spain claiming the bronze.

SAILING GOLD

Reigning Olympic champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy won gold in the mixed multihull event, sailing an assured final race to confirm their overall win.

Earlier, Austria's Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr did enough in their medal race to clinch gold in the mixed dinghy after fighting their way up from the back of the fleet.

READ MORE:

US sprinter Noah Lyles says his Paris run is over

American Noah Lyles said his Paris Games are over, hours after he needed medical attention after his shock third-place finish in the 200 metres, when ...
Sport
3 hours ago

SA’s Julia Vincent dives into history as she reaches final at Paris Olympics

Julia Vincent became the first South African to make a diving final at an Olympics, qualifying sixth overall in the 3m springboard semifinals in ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Jo-Ane van Dyk, Brian Raats star in the field qualifying at Paris Olympics

Jo-Ane van Dyk gave the South African athletics squad a much-needed lift as she sent the javelin soaring to a life-time best at the Paris Olympics on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Olympics day 12 late wrap: Morocco’s El Bakkali retains steeplechase gold, Hall wins 400m

There were gold medals in track and field, artistic swimming, boxing, cycling and wrestling in the late action on day 12 of the Paris Olympics on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Olympics day 12 early wrap: Dutch reach hockey final, Miroslaw wins climbing gold

There were medals in climbing and skateboarding and action on the hockey field in the early action on Day 12 of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
Sport
1 day ago
