Sport

US sprinter Noah Lyles says his Paris run is over

09 August 2024 - 09:00 By By Amy Tennery
Bronze medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States is taken off from the track with a wheelchair after competing in the men's 200m final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France.
Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

American Noah Lyles said his Paris Games are over, hours after he needed medical attention after his shock third-place finish in the 200 metres, when it was revealed he tested positive for Covid-19.

Lyles turned up the positive test on Tuesday, officials said, two days after he won the 100 metres, and appeared to be in physical distress after Thursday's final in the longer sprint.

“I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics. It is not the Olympics I dreamed of but it has left me with so much joy in my heart,” he wrote on Instagram.

Lyles leaves an Olympic champion but the abrupt end to his campaign was almost certainly a bitter pill to swallow, as he had set the ambitious goal of winning four golds in Paris, in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay and the 4x400m relay.

Botswana’s Tebogo becomes first African man to win men’s 200m gold

Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win the Olympic 200m title on Thursday when he powered clear of American duo Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles ...
Sport
15 hours ago

It also marked the triple 200 world champion's first defeat in a 200m final for three years.

The star of the Netflix docuseries SPRINT congratulated gold medallist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and compatriot Kenny Bednarek, who finished second in the 200, and thanked his fans for the messages of support.

“I hope everyone enjoyed the show,” Lyles wrote.

“Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn't you?”

