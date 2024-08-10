Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on August 11

10 August 2024 - 19:39 By David Isaacson in Paris
Gerda Steyn crosses the finish line in the women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

South Africans in action on day 16 of the Paris Olympics:

Sunday August 11

Athletics

Women’s marathon (8am)

  • Gerda Steyn
  • Cian Oldknow
  • Irvette van Zyl

Wrestling

Men’s 97kg freestyle repechage 11am

  • Steyn de Lange v Murazi Mchedlidze (Ukraine)

 

