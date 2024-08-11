Netherlands' Hassan grinds out thrilling marathon gold in sprint finish

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan deployed her famous late kick to win the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, adding the gold to her bronze medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m earlier in the week.

Hassan battled with Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia and managed to shake her in the last stretch, crossing the finish line in an Olympic record time of two hours, 22 minutes and 55 seconds.

Assefa, three seconds behind her, took silver and Kenya's Hellen Obiri claimed the bronze in 2:23:10.

The race had been impossible to call with all the favourites among a leading pack up until the last 10km.