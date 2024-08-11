Sport

Netherlands' Hassan grinds out thrilling marathon gold in sprint finish

11 August 2024 - 11:53 By Helen Reid
Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands and Tigst Assefa of Team Ethiopia collide in their sprint finish to the women's marathon on day 16 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on Sunday.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan deployed her famous late kick to win the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, adding the gold to her bronze medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m earlier in the week.

Hassan battled with Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia and managed to shake her in the last stretch, crossing the finish line in an Olympic record time of two hours, 22 minutes and 55 seconds.

Assefa, three seconds behind her, took silver and Kenya's Hellen Obiri claimed the bronze in 2:23:10.

The race had been impossible to call with all the favourites among a leading pack up until the last 10km.

Defending champion Peres Jepchirchir then dropped back as Assefa ploughed ahead with a handful of challengers with Hassan hanging onto the back of the pack in much the same way she does on the track, biding her time before pouncing.

She delivered her devastating turn of pace on the last turn, sneaking past Assefa on the inside and briefly knocking elbows with the Ethiopian, who tried to rally but could not catch up.

Hassan's victory capped a gruelling Olympics schedule as the 31-year-old became the first athlete to medal in all three distance events at a single Olympics since Czech Emil Zatopek achieved the feat in 1952.

Hassan had initially signed up for the Olympic 1,500m as well before deciding three events would be enough of a challenge.

Ahead of Sunday's race Hassan had said that finishing the marathon is “a kind of hell” and she collapsed after the finish line before picking herself up, beaming as the crowd cheered.

Reuters

