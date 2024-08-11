Olympics day 15 late wrap: US win 4x400m and basketball
There were medals in track and field, basketball, gymnastics and artistic swimming on Saturday's penultimate day 15 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:
Athletics: US hold off Botswana to win 4x400m relay in record time
The US continued their dominance of the Olympic 4x400m relay on Saturday but only just, as Rai Benjamin held off Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo in a thrilling last-leg battle between two individual gold medallists, as Britain took bronze.
The US dropped Quincy Wilson, the 16-year-old who struggled badly in the heats, but did not bring in individual 400m champion Quincy Hall, instead adding 400m hurdles champion Benjamin to run the final leg.
Chris Bailey took them out but handed over in third to Vernon Norwood, who ran a stormer in the heats and repeated it in the final, to send Bryce Deadmon off in the lead.
Botswana’s Anthony Pesela, however, closed the gap to set up a dramatic finale.
Tebogo the 200m champion who was drafted in at the last minute to run the first leg for Botswana in the heats on Friday, sat on Benjamin’s shoulder and looked poised to pass him entering the final straight.
Benjamin’s one-lap speed endurance showed, however, as he held him off to win in an Olympic record two minutes 54:43.
Botswana, bronze medallists in Tokyo, took silver in an African record 2:54.53 with Britain taking bronze in a European record 2:55.83.
The race was of such high quality that fourth-place Belgium and fifth-placed South Africa set national records, and Japan in sixth set an Asian record.
It was a remarkable 19th gold in the event for the US, including at nine of the last 11 Games — in contrast to the sprint relay where they were disqualified again in Friday's final and have not won the title since 2000.
“It feels amazing. Team USA have always had dominance over the 4x4 and we just wanted to keep it going,” Bailey said.
Benjamin was delighted after claiming his second gold in 24 hours. “I feel like this Olympic Games we were connected as a team, and we fed off each other's energy,” he said
“Vernon, Bryce, Shamier (Little) and KK (Kaylyn Brown) set this off for us on the first day (in the mixed 4x400m relay) and they were just infectious after that.
“So, coming out here and believing in ourselves and trusting each other, that's what makes this work, makes us so successful when it comes to these global championships.”
Britain are a distant second in the historical Olympic 4x400 standings as the only other nation to win it more than once — with two golds in 1920 and 1936 — and 12 medals in all, but their lead-off man Alex Haydock-Wilson said they had the US in their sights.
“We were there fumbling about our feet, trying to figure out the sport. That all led to something, that was our learning process and that's why this is one hell of a team,” said Haydock-Wilson, who was also in the team that took bronze behind the victorious US in last year's world championships.
Athletics: Kenya's Kipyegon jubilant after historic 1,500m hat-trick
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon was over the moon after winning her third straight Olympic 1,500 metres gold on Saturday, surging through the final lap to finish more than a second ahead of the field.
Kipyegon cemented her status as one of the all-time great middle-distance runners, becoming the first athlete to claim three successive Olympic 1,500m titles.
Australia's Jessica Hull took silver and Britain's Georgia Bell won bronze.
Kipyegon's time of three minutes 51.29 seconds broke the Olympic record, and she collapsed to the track, hands on her head in disbelief, after crossing the finish line.
“I was really looking forward to defending my title, and I had a dream. Amazing to me, I completed it. I'm so, so happy,” she told reporters. “I managed to make history. I've done it.”
Kipyegon's illustrious career belies her humble beginnings.
The eighth of nine children growing up on a farm in Kenya's Rift Valley, Kipyegon competed barefoot in her first world cross country championships as a 16-year-old, finishing fourth.
Realising she had a talent for running and that athletics could provide her a career, she threw herself into competition and the 30-year-old has now amassed six world championship and four Olympic medals.
Saturday's win was redemption for the athlete after she nearly lost her silver medal in the 5,000m
on Monday. She was initially disqualified after the race saw her get into an altercation with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay, but that was overturned.
“I didn't know I would come out strong today, after what I went through over the 5,000,” Kipyegon said. “I didn't sleep until yesterday.”
Kipyegon and Tsegay met again on Saturday.
Kipyegon, who broke her own 1,500m world record a month ago, spent much of the race in second place behind Tsegay but powered ahead with a lap to go and built an untouchable lead.
Tsegay, world champion over 10,000m, faded suddenly and fell back to cross the line last.
Both Hull and Bell dug deep on the home straight, finding the strength to overtake Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji. Hull clocked 3:52.56 and Bell crossed in 3:52.61, a national record and four seconds quicker than her previous best time.
Hull, who has the fifth-fastest time ever over the distance, said she envisioned the race as a battle.
“I was like, 'I’m not going to be the one going home without a medal',” she said.
Bell, 30, delivered a stunning Olympic debut to win bronze after her training partner Keely Hodgkinson took 800m gold earlier in the week.
“I just thought, 'Don't let the gap open up,' and I hoped I'd be able to finish strong,” she said. “That's what I was really trying to do, just dig deep.”
Athletics: Japan's Kitaguchi secures javelin gold with opening throw
Haruka Kitaguchi won the women's javelin on Saturday with her first throw of 65.80 metres to earn Japan's first gold medal in the event.
South Africa's Jo-Ane van Dyk and Czech Republic's Nikola Ogrodnikova made valiant efforts to overhaul her but never came close as they took silver and bronze with throws of 63.93 and 63.68.
Last year Kitaguchi needed her final throw to take the world gold in Budapest, but there was little suspense at the Stade de France as she started with her best throw of the season.
“I cannot believe this. This wasn't easy for me. Before, I couldn't train well, but my physio and my team believed in me. Without their help, I cannot get gold today,” she told reporters.
“Actually, my training throw wasn't good. It was too much. But this time, I can throw 65.80, so for me, really good.”
Kitaguchi smiled broadly after her opening throw but was left frustrated as her second attempt was 62.39 and she fouled on her third.
Ogrodnikova briefly had control of second place with her third throw but Van Dyk overtook her immediately, and Rio winner Sara Kolak (63.40) of Croatia clapped her hands with frustration after her final attempt as she finished fourth.
With the gold wrapped up, Kitaguchi bounced nervously at the end of the runway and kept a poker face as she launched a final bonus effort.
The emotion came quickly thereafter, as she burst into tears and hugged her team with the Japan flag draped over her before ringing the victory bell for her country's first athletics medal of the Paris Games.
The title was a sweet reward after years of sacrifice, as Kitaguchi uprooted her life in 2019 to train in the Czech Republic.
“I have to train in Czechia because there are amazing athletes there,” the Diamond League champion said.
Modern Pentathlon: Elgendy wins first gold for Egypt
Ahmed Elgendy took Egypt's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics when he won the men's Modern Pentathlon with a world record 1,555 points on Saturday.
Japan's Taishu Sato took the silver and Italy's Giorgio Malan the bronze.
Elgendy, silver medallist in Tokyo three years ago, was one of six competitors to have a clear round in the show jumping — a big step up from Friday's semifinal where he was almost thrown from his horse and incurred multiple penalties.
That left the Egyptian clear going into the fencing bonus round, where he failed to add to his tally but stayed 13 points ahead of Japan's Taishu Sato.
That advantage expanded to 17 points after the swimming, with Switzerland's Alexandre Dallenbach becoming the closest rival and Sato dropping down to fourth.
Elgendy then started the laser run with a commanding advantage that he never looked like giving up.
Britain's reigning Olympic champion Joe Choong was fastest in the swimming but paid the price for a poor performance in Thursday's fencing ranking round and finished ninth overall.
Basketball: No 'Miracle on the Seine' as US beat France for gold
There was no “Miracle on the Seine” at the Paris Olympics on Saturday as the US men's basketball team did as expected by grinding out a 98-87 win over France to claim a fifth consecutive gold medal.
With the French sporting spotlight locked on the Bercy Arena, the American showmen crushed Gallic hearts led by Stephen Curry and a fired up LeBron James, the “King” wearing shiny golden sneakers to mark the occasion.
“I'm just living in the moment,” said 39-year-old James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer. “I’m super humbled that I can still play this game.
“Play it at a high level.
“Play with 11 other great players with a great coaching staff and then and go out and do it for our country.
“It was a great moment.”
The result was the same as three years ago in the Tokyo Olympic gold medal game but for the French this loss cut a little deeper coming on home hardwood in front of a captivated nation.
“It's their incredible talent that ended up marking the difference,” said France coach Vincent Collet. “It's a final against the Americans, in Paris, you can say it as much as you want, each player has his emotions, we tried to use them but it wasn't possible here.”
France will get another shot at hoops glory on Sunday but the women's team will be even bigger underdogs against the mighty Americans who have not lost in the Olympics since 1992 and are chasing an eighth straight gold.
Just downstream from Notre Dame cathedral on the banks of the Seine the French faithful, including President Emmanuel Macron, gathered at the Bercy like pilgrims to Lourdes believing anything is possible and so it seemed until the final moments of an enthralling final.
As you would expect from a gold medal game there was jaw-dropping skill, raw emotion, tension and a touch of nastiness to provide spice.
Rhythmic Gymnastics: China dazzle to take group all-around gold
China won the gold medal in the Olympic rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final on Saturday in a sport that has for decades been dominated by eastern European countries, mainly Russia, Belarus and Ukraine
Israel took silver and Italy bagged bronze at the Port de La Chapelle Arena. It marked the first time former Soviet countries have not been on the podium since they boycotted the Los Angeles 1984 Games.
China, which was awarded 69.800 points in total, took the lead early in with a 36.950 hoop score, with athletes clad in glittering black and gold leotards and tiaras moving in near-perfect synchrony to make difficult leap and tumbles.
The team began their ribbon and ball routine with Chinese string music, at one point holding three ribbons taut and plucking them like they were on a guqin, a traditional instrument.
After a mesmerising two-and-a-half minutes filled with turns, acrobatics and quick pirouettes, China scored 32.850 in that routine.
“We wanted to showcase Chinese culture,” Sun Dan said. “We have been looking for this moment for a long time.
China's gold medal, its first in rhythmic gymnastics, nudged the country's overall gold medals across the Games up ahead of the US.
“I'm so happy to know we have the most gold medals at the Olympics,” Sun added.
This was also Israel's first group all-around medal. Linoy Ashram made history in Tokyo when she won her country's first medal in the sport, a gold in individual all-around.
The women from Italy sashayed — backs straight, wearing glittering black, blue and green leotards with their heads held high — onto the platform in perfect lock-step to perform their hoop routine, scoring 36.100 points. They were awarded 32.000 in the ball and ribbon round to the sound of “L'estasi dell'oro'” by Italian composer Ennio Morricone.
Italy have medalled in rhythmic gymnastics four times, including the bronze Sofia Raffaeli won on Friday in the individual all-around event.
James got the show started with a thundering dunk to kick-start a fast-paced affair that the Americans controlled behind a workmanlike effort building a 14-point third-quarter lead.
But the US would need nearly all of that advantage as Les Bleus, turbo-charged by a rafter-rattling home crowd, clawed their way back chopping the deficit to 82-79 with three minutes to play.
Then with the crowd on their feet and France poised to do the unthinkable, Curry — as he did in a nail-biting semifinal win over Serbia — came to the rescue for the US
With the Dream Team teetering, the US captain drained three long-range three-pointers in the final two minutes to ease the pressure.
Curry would finish with 24 points, including eight three-pointers, while a defiant, scowling James had 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.
While the Americans celebrated, there were tears from a shattered French team that Victor Wembanyama said was ready to leave blood on court in their quest for gold.
Wembanyama, the first French player taken number one overall in the NBA draft, covered his face and wept before searching out his mother, who comforted her 7-foot, 3-inch (2.22 metres) son.
The 20-year-old power forward finished with a game high 26- points playing with flair and passion that marked him out as a future leader of the French squad.
“I'm proud having done what we've done here in France, in front of our fans,” said Wembanyama. “I'm going to let it all soak in and realise what's going on.
“I always try to help my team whenever it's needed. I'm ready to make any sacrifice.
“I'm worried for the opponents in a couple of years.”
Artistic swimming: China twins win gold in duet event ahead of Britain, Netherlands
China claimed its first gold medal in the duet artistic swimming event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, as the Wang twins did just enough to hold off three other pairs of sisters fighting for the title.
China also won the team artistic swimming event on Wednesday, making it the new dominant force in the sport. Russia has won the most gold medals in artistic swimming but was excluded from Paris in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
Britain and the Netherlands who won their first medals in the sport, with silver and bronze respectively.
Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi began their free routine in dramatic fashion, crawling like panthers to the edge of the water before diving in. As they had done during their technical routine on Friday, the twins commanded the pool, gliding gracefully during their performance and stretching through the space in the water.
The sisters had stood in the gold medal position after Friday's technical routine, but with a lead of only 9.5 points, meaning their win was not assured.
As they awaited their score, the Wangs sat on the edge of the bench, jumping up and bursting into tears when they saw they had won the gold.
Qianyi said she felt that being twins helped with both the execution and artistic elements of the performance, as her and her sister's identical body type lends to a uniform look during the routine, while their sibling bond helped them stay in sync.
“We know each other really well. With just a simple look we feel each other's mood and encourage each other and grow together,” she said.
For the Netherland's Bregje and Noortje de Brouwer — also twins — it means having each other's support no matter the outcome of the competition.
“We have the same goal. If we go home, we're still friends and sisters,” Bregje said.
“I know I can't make her upset,” Noortje joked.
With their bronze, Britain's Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe said they hoped more young people back home would feel encouraged to try artistic swimming.
The pair performed a routine with the theme of “rising phoenix” intended to reflect a new era for artistic swimming — with its new scoring system introduced at the Paris Games.
The dramatic music selection featured a bird call as the team opened their performance with two backflips into the water. The swimmers and their coach cried and hugged when their score showed that they were assured of a medal.