Olympics final day wrap: Lavreysen seals cycling hat-trick, US win basketball

There were medals in cycling and women's basketball and volleyball on Sunday's final day of the Paris Olympics:

Cycling: Dutch great Lavreysen seals golden hat-trick, Andrews makes NZ history

Harrie Lavreysen cemented his status as the king of men's track cycling with the Dutchman completing a golden hat-trick as the curtain came down on seven days of fast and furious racing at the Olympic velodrome on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had already emulated his sprint and team sprint titles from Tokyo but this time the man nicknamed The Beast went one better as he pedalled to victory in the keirin as well.

With an army of orange-clad Dutch fans roaring him on, he poured on the power as the bell rang for the final lap and held off Australia's Matthew Richardson.

“It's incredible, this was my biggest dream to go for gold three times,” Lavreysen, who cloaked himself in a Dutch flag before kissing the wooden boards, said of his feat.

“I felt really strong the full week. This morning, I thought, 'It is possible' — but I needed to ride the perfect final, and I was really close (to perfect) until the end.”

Lavreysen was not the only rider to add to their gold collection on a frenetic final day of action.

Ellesse Andrews continued rewriting New Zealand cycling history as she became the nation's first Olympic track sprint gold medallist, adding to her gold in the keirin.