Sport

Team US top medals table at end of Paris Olympics

11 August 2024 - 20:05 By Nick Mulvenney
Chelsea Gray, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart of Team US pose with their gold medals on the podium after the women's basketball medal ceremony on day 16 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Sunday.
Image: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The US topped the medals table at the Paris Olympics with 40 golds after the final title was decided on Sunday, finishing above China only by virtue of their 44 silvers.

China, who were the last team apart from the US to top the standings when they did it on home soil at the 2008 Beijing Games, also won 40 golds but managed only 27 silvers.

The US women's basketball team secured their country's pre-eminence by edging host nation France in a breathless finish to win the final gold of the Games. The US also won most total medals with 126 to China's 91.

France won 16 golds to finish fifth on the table and their total tally of 64 medals was their best for more than a century.

