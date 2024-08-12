Sport

'French Phelps' Marchand lived up to the hype in Paris

12 August 2024 - 13:10 By Ian Ransom
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Leon Marchand of Team France carries the Olympic Flame alongside International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach during the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Sunday.
Leon Marchand of Team France carries the Olympic Flame alongside International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach during the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Sunday.
Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

There were world records, doping suspicions and more gold for Katie Ledecky but the Paris pool will long be remembered as the launch-pad for Leon Marchand.

The “French Michael Phelps” lived up to his nickname with four golds, going to places that not even the American great had.

No swimmer had ever won the 200m butterfly and breaststroke at a Games — or perhaps even contemplated it.

Yet 22-year-old Marchand won both within two heady hours to send French fans into delirium.

He also won the 200 and 400m medley golds in a France first.

Not even the great Ian Thorpe generated such a buzz at Sydney 2000.

Crowds packed out the 15,000-capacity venue every day and were duly rewarded. Canadians bathed in Summer McIntosh's golden Games as the 17-year-old all but matched Marchand's medal haul. She swept both medley golds, won the 200m butterfly and was only denied the 400m freestyle gold by Australia's “Terminator” Ariarne Titmus, the first swimmer to retain the women's title in nearly 100 years.

McIntosh seems a worthy successor to Ledecky as the face of women's swimming — but the American great is by no means done.

Ledecky retained both her 800 and 1,500m freestyle golds after a disappointing bronze in the 400m. In winning the 800m, she not only equalled the nine-gold record among female Olympians in any sport but also joined Phelps as the only swimmer to win the same event at four Games.

Her golds were vital for a US team that had only eight from the meet, their lowest tally since Seoul 1988. It was just enough to foil ambitious Australia, who were second behind the US in the table with seven golds.

Australia's women shone, none brighter than Kaylee McKeown who retained the 100m and 200m backstroke titles, the first woman to do so. China finished with two golds, with Pan Zhanle destroying his own world record in the men's 100m freestyle, then helping end the U.S.'s unbeaten run in the men's medley relay.

Multiple doping cases from several years ago haunted Team China at Paris despite their swimmers having been cleared by anti-doping authorities. Britain's triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty was frank about swimmers' fears for clean sport.

“We've got to have faith in the system, but we also don't,” he said.

Reuters

READ MORE

Team SA delivered great moments and history in Paris, but what’s the future?

The results are well short of the country’s best performances.
Sport
5 hours ago

Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from official SA structures

Jo-Ane van Dyk achieved her Olympic silver at Stade de France on Saturday night without any support from official structures back home, relying on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jo-Ane van Dyk ‘glad’ she didn’t know she nearly impaled Olympic official

Van Dyk, runner-up at the 2016 under-20 world championships, admitted she had expected her silver throw to be overhauled in the final three rounds
Sport
10 hours ago

Irvette van Zyl buries Olympic marathon demons after 12 hard years

Irvette van Zyl finally finished her Olympic marathon odyssey in Paris on Sunday after 12 years, crying in relief after three previous failed ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tom Cruise stunt caps handing of Olympic flag from Paris to LA

Movie star Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of France's national stadium and received the Olympic flag, bringing a heavy dose of Hollywood to the ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Team US top medals table at end of Paris Olympics

The US topped the medals table at the Paris Olympics with 40 golds after the final title was decided on Sunday, finishing above China only by virtue ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Olympics final day wrap: Lavreysen seals cycling hat-trick, US win basketball

There were medals in cycling and women's basketball and volleyball on Sunday's final day of the Paris Olympics
Sport
19 hours ago

Netherlands' Hassan grinds out thrilling marathon gold in sprint finish

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan deployed her famous late kick to win the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, adding the gold to her ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from official SA structures Sport
  2. Irvette van Zyl buries Olympic marathon demons after 12 hard years Sport
  3. Antonie Nortje learnt to 'stand his ground' after falling in relay heats Sport
  4. Simbine wins his Olympic medal as SA take 4x100m relay at Paris Games Sport
  5. One more medal shot for Wayde van Niekerk after dramatic relay heat Sport

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight