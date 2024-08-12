'French Phelps' Marchand lived up to the hype in Paris

There were world records, doping suspicions and more gold for Katie Ledecky but the Paris pool will long be remembered as the launch-pad for Leon Marchand.

The “French Michael Phelps” lived up to his nickname with four golds, going to places that not even the American great had.

No swimmer had ever won the 200m butterfly and breaststroke at a Games — or perhaps even contemplated it.

Yet 22-year-old Marchand won both within two heady hours to send French fans into delirium.

He also won the 200 and 400m medley golds in a France first.

Not even the great Ian Thorpe generated such a buzz at Sydney 2000.

Crowds packed out the 15,000-capacity venue every day and were duly rewarded. Canadians bathed in Summer McIntosh's golden Games as the 17-year-old all but matched Marchand's medal haul. She swept both medley golds, won the 200m butterfly and was only denied the 400m freestyle gold by Australia's “Terminator” Ariarne Titmus, the first swimmer to retain the women's title in nearly 100 years.