Sport

McKenzie touched by Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk’s ‘lack of support’

12 August 2024 - 14:14
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says 'things will be different and better for our athletes in the future'. File photo.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says 'things will be different and better for our athletes in the future'. File photo.
Image: Anton Geyser

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has vowed that under his guard athletes such as Olympics silver winner Jo-Ane van Dyk will not suffer from lack of financial support. 

Van Dyk, who secured South Africa’s sixth Olympic medal at Stade de France in Paris, in the javelin, disclosed she had to rely on herself and her parents for financial support to achieve her dreams, not official government structures. Shortly after she won her medal, TimesLIVE reported Van Dyk had described her journey as “so very difficult”.

“I have been supported by my parents because they believed in me and in the passion I have. It was quite difficult. It’s difficult when everybody else is moving on with their lives and earning salaries and I’m here, trying and still trying,” she said.

“This nonsense will not happen under my watch,” McKenzie said when responding to Van Dyk's story.

“I want to profusely apologise to all athletes who experienced the same. You have my absolute word that things will be different and better for our athletes in the future.”

McKenzie, who has held the ministerial position for just more than a month, previously announced his plans to cut funding trips for sports superfans to save money for artists and athletes.

“I have stopped all trips for superfans. We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We will no longer pay for the trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” he said.

Previously, the department clarified that superfans did not receive salaries but had their travel and accommodation expenses covered.

Prominent South African superfan Botha Msila, known for attending soccer matches across the country, has been a notable figure in the debate. Msila, who often hitchhikes to Premier Soccer League games, revealed in an interview with Robert Marawa that he frequently relied on players such as Andile Jali, Keagan Buchanan and Tintswalo Tshabalala to fund his travels.

Another well-known supporter, Joy Chauke, affectionately known as Mama Joy, has been a fixture at local and international matches.

Department spokesperson Litha Mpondwana clarified that while fans including Mama Joy and Msila have frequently attended games, the Rugby World Cup was the first instance where the department financed trips specifically for supporters.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Team SA delivered great moments and history in Paris, but what’s the future?

The results are well short of the country’s best performances.
Sport
5 hours ago

Jo-Ane van Dyk ‘glad’ she didn’t know she nearly impaled Olympic official

Van Dyk, runner-up at the 2016 under-20 world championships, admitted she had expected her silver throw to be overhauled in the final three rounds
Sport
10 hours ago

Paris 2024 sounds major warning for South African Olympic sport

It’s not as obvious as Quasimodo ringing the bells of Notre Dame, but if one knows where to look, the numbers achieved by Team South Africa should ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'My lucky charm was not there': Mama Joy blames Springboks' loss on her absence in Durban

South African superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke, known for her unwavering support of national sports teams, believes her absence at Kings Park Stadium ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

WATCH | McKenzie promises to deal 'ruthlessly' with 'corrupt' officials

After sport, arts, and culture Gayton McKenzie's release of a list of those who benefitted from Covid-19 relief funding attracted criticism, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from official SA structures Sport
  2. Irvette van Zyl buries Olympic marathon demons after 12 hard years Sport
  3. Antonie Nortje learnt to 'stand his ground' after falling in relay heats Sport
  4. Simbine wins his Olympic medal as SA take 4x100m relay at Paris Games Sport
  5. One more medal shot for Wayde van Niekerk after dramatic relay heat Sport

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight