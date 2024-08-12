McKenzie, who has held the ministerial position for just more than a month, previously announced his plans to cut funding trips for sports superfans to save money for artists and athletes.
“I have stopped all trips for superfans. We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We will no longer pay for the trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” he said.
Previously, the department clarified that superfans did not receive salaries but had their travel and accommodation expenses covered.
Prominent South African superfan Botha Msila, known for attending soccer matches across the country, has been a notable figure in the debate. Msila, who often hitchhikes to Premier Soccer League games, revealed in an interview with Robert Marawa that he frequently relied on players such as Andile Jali, Keagan Buchanan and Tintswalo Tshabalala to fund his travels.
Another well-known supporter, Joy Chauke, affectionately known as Mama Joy, has been a fixture at local and international matches.
Department spokesperson Litha Mpondwana clarified that while fans including Mama Joy and Msila have frequently attended games, the Rugby World Cup was the first instance where the department financed trips specifically for supporters.
TimesLIVE
McKenzie touched by Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk’s ‘lack of support’
Image: Anton Geyser
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has vowed that under his guard athletes such as Olympics silver winner Jo-Ane van Dyk will not suffer from lack of financial support.
Van Dyk, who secured South Africa’s sixth Olympic medal at Stade de France in Paris, in the javelin, disclosed she had to rely on herself and her parents for financial support to achieve her dreams, not official government structures. Shortly after she won her medal, TimesLIVE reported Van Dyk had described her journey as “so very difficult”.
“I have been supported by my parents because they believed in me and in the passion I have. It was quite difficult. It’s difficult when everybody else is moving on with their lives and earning salaries and I’m here, trying and still trying,” she said.
“This nonsense will not happen under my watch,” McKenzie said when responding to Van Dyk's story.
“I want to profusely apologise to all athletes who experienced the same. You have my absolute word that things will be different and better for our athletes in the future.”
McKenzie, who has held the ministerial position for just more than a month, previously announced his plans to cut funding trips for sports superfans to save money for artists and athletes.
“I have stopped all trips for superfans. We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We will no longer pay for the trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” he said.
Previously, the department clarified that superfans did not receive salaries but had their travel and accommodation expenses covered.
Prominent South African superfan Botha Msila, known for attending soccer matches across the country, has been a notable figure in the debate. Msila, who often hitchhikes to Premier Soccer League games, revealed in an interview with Robert Marawa that he frequently relied on players such as Andile Jali, Keagan Buchanan and Tintswalo Tshabalala to fund his travels.
Another well-known supporter, Joy Chauke, affectionately known as Mama Joy, has been a fixture at local and international matches.
Department spokesperson Litha Mpondwana clarified that while fans including Mama Joy and Msila have frequently attended games, the Rugby World Cup was the first instance where the department financed trips specifically for supporters.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Team SA delivered great moments and history in Paris, but what’s the future?
Jo-Ane van Dyk ‘glad’ she didn’t know she nearly impaled Olympic official
Paris 2024 sounds major warning for South African Olympic sport
'My lucky charm was not there': Mama Joy blames Springboks' loss on her absence in Durban
WATCH | McKenzie promises to deal 'ruthlessly' with 'corrupt' officials
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos