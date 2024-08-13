A sizeable and noisy crowd, many of them schoolchildren, eagerly greeted some of Team South Africa's returning medal-winning Olympic heroes at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.
Swimmer Tatjana Smith, who won the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics which concluded this weekend, arrived at about 10am.
WATCH | Crowd welcomes Olympic golden girl Tatjana, relay members at Joburg airport
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
A sizeable and noisy crowd, many of them schoolchildren, eagerly greeted some of Team South Africa's returning medal-winning Olympic heroes at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.
Swimmer Tatjana Smith, who won the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics which concluded this weekend, arrived at about 10am.
Two members of South Africa's silver-winning men's 4x100m relay team, Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana, arrived at about 11am.
The other two members of the team were not returning to South Africa immediately. Shaun Maswanganyi is returning to his base in the US and Akani Simbine has stayed on to compete in events in Europe.
A noisy group of pupils from Walaza's school, Curro Hazeldean, arrived at about 9.15am to boost the volume and crowd size.
Image: Marc Strydom
Image: Marc Strydom
READ MORE
Team SA delivered great moments and history in Paris, but what’s the future?
Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from official SA structures
Jo-Ane van Dyk ‘glad’ she didn’t know she nearly impaled Olympic official
Irvette van Zyl buries Olympic marathon demons after 12 hard years
Tom Cruise stunt caps handing of Olympic flag from Paris to LA
Team US top medals table at end of Paris Olympics
'French Phelps' Marchand lived up to the hype in Paris
Olympics final day wrap: Lavreysen seals cycling hat-trick, US win basketball
Antonie Nortje learnt to 'stand his ground' after falling in relay heats
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos