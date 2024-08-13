Sport

WATCH | Crowd welcomes Olympic golden girl Tatjana, relay members at Joburg airport

13 August 2024 - 10:00 By Marc Strydom And Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tatjana Smith displays her gold medal as she is greeted by fans after returning from the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday.
Tatjana Smith displays her gold medal as she is greeted by fans after returning from the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

A sizeable and noisy crowd, many of them schoolchildren, eagerly greeted some of Team South Africa's returning medal-winning Olympic heroes at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Swimmer Tatjana Smith, who won the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics which concluded this weekend, arrived at about 10am.

Two members of South Africa's silver-winning men's 4x100m relay team, Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana, arrived at about 11am.

The other two members of the team were not returning to South Africa immediately.  Shaun Maswanganyi is returning to his base in the US and Akani Simbine has stayed on to compete in events in Europe.

A noisy group of pupils from Walaza's school, Curro Hazeldean, arrived at about 9.15am to boost the volume and crowd size.

Fans greet South Africa's returning Paris Olympics medallist Tatjana Smith at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.
Fans greet South Africa's returning Paris Olympics medallist Tatjana Smith at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.
Image: Marc Strydom
Fans wait for some of South Africa's returning Paris Olympics medallists at OR Tambo International Airport.
Fans wait for some of South Africa's returning Paris Olympics medallists at OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Marc Strydom

READ MORE

Team SA delivered great moments and history in Paris, but what’s the future?

The results are well short of the country’s best performances.
Sport
1 day ago

Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from official SA structures

Jo-Ane van Dyk achieved her Olympic silver at Stade de France on Saturday night without any support from official structures back home, relying on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jo-Ane van Dyk ‘glad’ she didn’t know she nearly impaled Olympic official

Van Dyk, runner-up at the 2016 under-20 world championships, admitted she had expected her silver throw to be overhauled in the final three rounds
Sport
1 day ago

Irvette van Zyl buries Olympic marathon demons after 12 hard years

Irvette van Zyl finally finished her Olympic marathon odyssey in Paris on Sunday after 12 years, crying in relief after three previous failed ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tom Cruise stunt caps handing of Olympic flag from Paris to LA

Movie star Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of France's national stadium and received the Olympic flag, bringing a heavy dose of Hollywood to the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Team US top medals table at end of Paris Olympics

The US topped the medals table at the Paris Olympics with 40 golds after the final title was decided on Sunday, finishing above China only by virtue ...
Sport
1 day ago

'French Phelps' Marchand lived up to the hype in Paris

There were world records, doping suspicions and more gold for Katie Ledecky but the Paris pool will long be remembered as the launch-pad for Leon ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Olympics final day wrap: Lavreysen seals cycling hat-trick, US win basketball

There were medals in cycling and women's basketball and volleyball on Sunday's final day of the Paris Olympics
Sport
1 day ago

Antonie Nortje learnt to 'stand his ground' after falling in relay heats

Antonie Nortje learnt his lesson after falling in the 4x400m heats because of a collision, pushing over a French runner in the final at Stade de ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McKenzie touched by Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk’s ‘lack of support’ Sport
  2. Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from official SA structures Sport
  3. Tom Cruise stunt caps handing of Olympic flag from Paris to LA Sport
  4. Why Mngqithi was happy Sundowns got a red card against Polokwane Soccer
  5. Antonie Nortje learnt to 'stand his ground' after falling in relay heats Sport

Latest Videos

Miss SA red carpet
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...