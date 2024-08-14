POLL | Do you support McKenzie’s plan to reimburse parents of Games medallist Van Dyk?

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie’s plan to reimburse the parents of Olympic javelin silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk is in the spotlight.
Van Dyk, after winning her medal, disclosed she had to rely on mostly her own funding and her parents' extensive financial support to achieve her dream in Paris.
McKenzie was touched by her story.
When the minister welcomed members of Team SA at OR Tambo International Airport as they returned from the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, he promised to “pay back the money” to Van Dyk’s parents.
“I had a long chat and listened to [Van Dyk] and I promise we are going to make sure we give her father his money back. I am told her father put himself in debt and I commit publicly the department should give him his money back because that investment paid off,” he said.
While some people have applauded McKenzie’s decision, Van Dyk's journey is not rare as many athletes in South Africa financially depend on themselves and families.
The minister has not spoken about whether his reimbursement plan will become a national programme. He did not elaborate on what support for Van Dyk means for other Team SA members who also paid their own way, but did not win medals.
He has, however, vowed to support the sports fraternity financially and ensure development of poor areas.
“We must seek and identify possible medal winners for the 2028 Olympics. Those we identify should be helped financially, given a salary, and provided with coaching to ensure they are prepared for the Olympics,” McKenzie said.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
