SA sprint sensation Bradley Nkoana says they never feared US relay team

Nkoana, Walaza and swimming gold and silver medallist Tatjana Smith were among the Team SA members who returned to a noisy reception at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
Olympic 4x100m silver medallist Bradley Nkoana says the team never doubted their ability to win a Paris Olympics medal or feared overwhelming favourites the US.
The South Africa team that was anchored by Akani Simbine and included Nkoana, Bayanda Walaza and Shaun Maswanganyi, rose to the occasion in front of a full-house Stade de France to finish second.
The US came into the Paris Games as the team to beat after they won gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest and the world relays in Nassau earlier this year.
The US were disqualified for an illegal pass after Christian Coleman crashed into teammate Kenny Bednarek while making the baton exchange between the first and second legs. They disrupted the timing of the pass and forced the exchange outside the legal zone.
Nkoana, though, said the South Africans were ready to face the US, even if they had not been disqualified.
“To clarify regarding the US team, what happened is that I believed we were going to get a medal whether they were in front of or behind us. We were going to push.
“I went with the mentality that I am going to get the baton and pass it on to Akani Simbine. I wanted to put him in a good position so he stood a chance to medal and I did that.
“I am very proud of myself, for coming a long way and I want to dedicate the medal to my mother, who is not here with us.”
Nkoana, Walaza and swimming gold and silver medallist Tatjana Smith were among the Team SA members who returned to a noisy reception at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
