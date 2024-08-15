“I am very happy and I am looking forward to working with such people who are genuinely happy. These are the people who respect you and these are the people who will go out of their way to do well for you.”
Coach Jenny van Dyk is also happy with the choice of Chawane, who will be assisted by veteran Karla Pretorius as vice captain, as team leader.
“It is good to announce our captain, it's been long overdue, but it’s also not a decision we took lightly. 'KC' [Chawane] is a formidable lady and she has raised her hand on a few occasions on and off court.
“To me, performances of a player on court supersede anything else. We want our captains on court because that’s where they will lead from.
“In saying that, we have Karla as the vice-captain and she has done a formidable job over the past few years. She is such a fantastic player and mentor to these young players.
“She has been playing for a long time and she has put her hand up and said, 'I will help KC and the team as she gets ready for the future to leave a great legacy behind'. I am chuffed with the two captains we have.”
New captain Chawane wants netball Proteas to be a force in the world
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
New Spar Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane has challenged the team to work their way towards becoming one of the best netball sides in the world over the next few years.
South Africa, who failed to reach the semifinals of the Netball World Cup on home soil in Cape Town last year, finishing sixth, are ranked fifth in the world after Australia, New Zealand, England and Jamaica.
Speaking after she was confirmed as captain to take over from retired Bongiwe Msomi, Chawane said it is time the Proteas establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.
“It is the programme that makes us excited as a group, we are looking forward to getting together and to start working,” Chawane said.
“We really want to be a team that is a force to be reckoned with in the world. That is because people have been asking: 'Where do we stand as a team?'
“We will have to start by making our mark in Africa and then go against Jamaica and the UK in the Nations Cup next year.
“That’s where we will be facing the big guns and the challenge is to be the leading force and be able to compete against those top teams.”
Chawane said the rest of the Proteas players are happy for her to lead them.
“For most of them they understand my story because I always share it with them so that they know where I come from. I create that space with them so that they can understand the type of person I am.
“For them to be genuinely happy for me is because they know where I come from. I also create that environment where they must also be comfortable to talk about where they come from and where they are going.
