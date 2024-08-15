“The athletes seem to have been on their own in terms of long-term preparation, and the ministry only got involved in the last few minutes. If you are competing against the best in the world, your preparation should also be the best. This is why Nigeria has no medal.”
Politician Peter Obi, former governor of Nigeria's Anambra state, expressed displeasure at the country's s performance and blamed it on a lack of government support.
“What a country. What a shame! How can one explain that a country like Jamaica spent less than 5% of what we spent on our contingents for the Paris Olympics 2024 and won as many as six medals?” Obi queried on X.
“Yet, with our huge financial investments and large contingent, we could not win even a single medal. At least nine African countries won gold, but the giant with over 200-million people came home without even a bronze!
“When do we stop these rascalities that always rob our nation of golden opportunities to make a positive change? I call on the government to investigate these gross misconducts and make sure that those responsible do not have the opportunity to do so again. We must build a nation of discipline and commitment to duty, where competence and capacity reign. That is the new Nigeria we preach, and it is possible.”
'Shame' expressed after Nigeria and Zimbabwe get zero Olympic medals
'At least nine African countries won gold, but the giant with over 200-million people came home without even a bronze,' says Nigerian politician Peter Obi
Image: Hannah Peters
Nigeria and Zimbabwe were among countries that suffered disappointing results at the 2024 Olympics in France and sports fans in those countries have not taken the poor display well.
Nigeria had 88 athletes participating in 12 sports and Zimbabwe took seven athletes to Paris but failed to secure a single medal.
Kenya led Africa in the medal standings, securing 11 — four gold, two silver and five bronze medals. South Africa had six medals — one gold, three silver and two bronze. Algeria bagged two gold medals and one bronze.
Former director-general of the Nigeria national sports commission Alhasan Yakmut said the country's dismal performance was attributable to a lack of support from the Nigerian Olympic committee.
“The Paris 2024 Olympics is not a product of failure; rather it is a product of how the preparation was done and how the athletes were managed,” Yakmut said in an interview with Arise News.
“The ministry had actually prepared the athletes in accordance with the arrangements of the federations, but I think what I observed is that there seemed to be no detailed monitoring and evaluation of the individual roles of both the technical crew and the administrative personnel.
Courtesy Arise News
“The athletes seem to have been on their own in terms of long-term preparation, and the ministry only got involved in the last few minutes. If you are competing against the best in the world, your preparation should also be the best. This is why Nigeria has no medal.”
Politician Peter Obi, former governor of Nigeria's Anambra state, expressed displeasure at the country's s performance and blamed it on a lack of government support.
“What a country. What a shame! How can one explain that a country like Jamaica spent less than 5% of what we spent on our contingents for the Paris Olympics 2024 and won as many as six medals?” Obi queried on X.
“Yet, with our huge financial investments and large contingent, we could not win even a single medal. At least nine African countries won gold, but the giant with over 200-million people came home without even a bronze!
“When do we stop these rascalities that always rob our nation of golden opportunities to make a positive change? I call on the government to investigate these gross misconducts and make sure that those responsible do not have the opportunity to do so again. We must build a nation of discipline and commitment to duty, where competence and capacity reign. That is the new Nigeria we preach, and it is possible.”
Despite the disappointing results, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee expressed satisfaction with their performance. The organisation said they are looking forward to the 2028 games in Los Angeles.
“As the curtain closes on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, we can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. To our incredible athletes, thank you for giving Zimbabwe a show to remember. Your dedication, perseverance, and passion have inspired a nation.
“As we bid farewell to Paris, our eyes are already set on the road to LA2028! The Olympic spirit burns bright within us, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds,” the committee's statement read.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
JONATHAN JANSEN | As Africans showed at the Olympics, the race truly begins with government coughing up
POLL | Are you proud of Team SA’s performance at the Olympics?
McKenzie says he will scour rural areas for talent, wants 300 athletes at LA Olympics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos