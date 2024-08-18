The international boxing event aimed at celebrating late former president Nelson Mandela as a boxer has been postponed to September 14, promoter Ayanda Matiti announced.
He said the reason was due to the unavailability of privately owned broadcaster SuperSport, which will be busy with the Paralympics.
The venue, Vodacom Dome in Midrand, remains unchanged, said Matiti, whose Xaba Promotion company had intended to stage the international tournament headlined by a 12-rounder for the vacant IBO junior flyweight title on August 24.
SA reigning champ Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala will take on Argentinian Junior Leandro “The Demon” Zarate at the Vodacom Dome.
“We received a request from our broadcasting network that they are experiencing a challenge because of the Paralympics they will broadcast from Paris from August 31 to September 8,” said Matiti.
Boxing event to celebrate Mandela postponed due to SuperSport’s unavailability
Image: Christo Smith
The international boxing event aimed at celebrating late former president Nelson Mandela as a boxer has been postponed to September 14, promoter Ayanda Matiti announced.
He said the reason was due to the unavailability of privately owned broadcaster SuperSport, which will be busy with the Paralympics.
The venue, Vodacom Dome in Midrand, remains unchanged, said Matiti, whose Xaba Promotion company had intended to stage the international tournament headlined by a 12-rounder for the vacant IBO junior flyweight title on August 24.
SA reigning champ Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala will take on Argentinian Junior Leandro “The Demon” Zarate at the Vodacom Dome.
“We received a request from our broadcasting network that they are experiencing a challenge because of the Paralympics they will broadcast from Paris from August 31 to September 8,” said Matiti.
Women Only tournament pays tribute to female boxing pioneer Mnguni
“They gave us September 14 or 21 as a possible broadcast date. We chose September 14.
“Lesli Cross, the WBO fight commissioner, has been sent an official communication from the network.”
The entire line-up remains the same. SA junior-featherweight king Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu will put his belt on the line against newcomer Siyabulela Hem.
SA and WBO global bantamweight champ Landle “Man Down” Ngxeke will welcome Genesis Libranza from the Philippines in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO inter-continental belt, while national lightweight title-holder Khaya “Destroyer" Busakwe will tackle Ghanaian Richard Feny in a 10-round contest for the vacant WBA Pan African belt.
Gideon “Hardcore” Buthelezi aims to resurrect his moribund career with a WBA Pan African junior-bantamweight challenge against Namibian Immanuel Josef.
READ MORE:
'I do not want to get kicked by that man again,' says Du Plessis after retaining UFC middleweight title
Calls for Boxing SA to secure medical aid, insurance to help injured fighters
Nontshinga camp allays fears on world title defence despite deadline expiry
Dingaan Thobela’s legacy to be kept alive
Kevin Lerena to challenge WBC bridgerweight champion Lawrence Okolie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos