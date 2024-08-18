Sport

Boxing event to celebrate Mandela postponed due to SuperSport’s unavailability

19 August 2024 - 15:17
Promoter Ayanda Matiti says the boxing event has been rescheduled from August 24 to September 14. The venue and line-up are unchanged. File photo.
Image: Christo Smith

The international boxing event aimed at celebrating late former president Nelson Mandela as a boxer has been postponed to September 14, promoter Ayanda Matiti announced.

He said the reason was due to the unavailability of privately owned broadcaster SuperSport, which will be busy with the Paralympics.

The venue, Vodacom Dome in Midrand, remains unchanged, said Matiti, whose Xaba Promotion company had intended to stage the international tournament headlined by a 12-rounder for the vacant IBO junior flyweight title on August 24.

SA reigning champ Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala will take on Argentinian Junior Leandro “The Demon” Zarate at the Vodacom Dome.

“We received a request from our broadcasting network that they are experiencing a challenge because of the Paralympics they will broadcast from Paris from August 31 to September 8,” said Matiti.

“They gave us September 14 or 21 as a possible broadcast date. We chose September 14.

“Lesli Cross, the WBO fight commissioner, has been sent an official communication from the network.”

The entire line-up remains the same. SA junior-featherweight king Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu will put his belt on the line against newcomer Siyabulela Hem.

SA and WBO global bantamweight champ Landle “Man Down” Ngxeke will welcome Genesis Libranza from the Philippines in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO inter-continental belt, while national lightweight title-holder Khaya “Destroyer" Busakwe will tackle Ghanaian Richard Feny in a 10-round contest for the vacant WBA Pan African belt.

Gideon “Hardcore” Buthelezi aims to resurrect his moribund career with a WBA Pan African junior-bantamweight challenge against Namibian Immanuel Josef.

