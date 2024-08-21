Blast from the past: Boks beat Australia to claim second Tri-Nations title
Today in SA sport history: August 21
21 August 2024 - 04:30
1907 — Jimmy Sinclair and Aubrey Faulkner put on 61 for the opening partnership before South Africa suffer a scare as they lose three wickets for 15 runs on the final day of the third Test against England at the Oval. But Bert Vogler (19) and Tip Snooke (36) steadied the ship as the visitors reached stumps on 159/5 to draw the match. England won the series 1-0...
