Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to 800m gold in Berlin
Today in SA sport history: August 23
1920 — Bevil Rudd becomes the first South African to win three medals at a single Olympics, anchoring the men’s 4x400m relay team to the silver medal in Antwerp. Henry Dafel ran the first leg followed by Jack Oosterlak and Clarence Oldfield. That gave Rudd a full set of medals, with the 400m gold and 800m bronze. SA would have to wait 84 years for its next triple medallist at a single Games: Roland Schoeman at Athens 2004. Meanwhile, tennis player Charles Winslow also won a third medal at the Antwerp showpiece, bronze in the men’s singles, to add to the singles and doubles golds he had won at the 1912 Games in Stockholm. Winslow’s countryman, Louis Raymond, won the singles gold in Antwerp...
