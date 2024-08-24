SA boxer Sigqibo hospitalised after losing his challenge to Malajika

South African boxer Yanga Sigqibo is in hospital after being defeated by Ricardo Malajika in an IBO junior bantamweight fight at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Friday.

Sigqibo collapsed in his dressing room and was immediately rushed to Arwyp Medical Care Hospital in Kempton Park after the fight.

Golden Gloves fight coordinator Jeff Ellis said Sgqibo was receiving top medical care and being closely monitored after being diagnosed with bleeding on the brain.

“It was precision work; [the] ambulance arrived quickly and he was rushed him to the hospital,” Ellis said.

“I stayed at the hospital until 3.30am while they were doing tests. He was taken to the intensive care unit until where they found that there was bleeding on the brain.