SA boxer Sigqibo hospitalised after losing his challenge to Malajika

24 August 2024 - 19:23
Ricardo Malajika (left) and Yanga Sigqibo during their fight in the No Quarter Given boxing tournament at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Friday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

South African boxer Yanga Sigqibo is in hospital after being defeated by Ricardo Malajika in an IBO junior bantamweight fight at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Friday.

Sigqibo collapsed in his dressing room and was immediately rushed to Arwyp Medical Care Hospital in Kempton Park after the fight. 

Golden Gloves fight coordinator Jeff Ellis said Sgqibo was receiving top medical care and being closely monitored after being diagnosed with bleeding on the brain.

“It was precision work; [the] ambulance arrived quickly and he was rushed him to the hospital,” Ellis said.

“I stayed at the hospital until 3.30am while they were doing tests. He was taken to the intensive care unit until where they found that there was bleeding on the brain.

“There was not a lot of bleeding and the specialists came this morning [Saturday]. When I went back he was OK, already walking and talking to his girlfriend.

“The neurologist said Sigqibo has all signs of being good but because it was a bleeding to the brain they won't let him go home before they're 100% sure he's fine. Thank God he's gonna be OK. His trainer was with me all the time.”

A combination ended by a right hook behind the ear sent Sigqibo to the canvas in round six.

Fight supervisor Andile Matika, an ex-boxing ring official who is now the representative of the Floral Gables, Florida, US-based IBO, said he did not see any rabbit-punching between reigning champion Malajika and vanquished challenger Sigqibo.

Tony Nyangiwe from Soweto was the referee of the bout, which ended in the 11th round. Malajika's well-executed straight right to the chin ended what had degenerated into a one-sided affair.

Matika added: “I think Malajika dominated the fight and was stronger.” 

Some ring-side observers, though, felt some rabbit punches might have been thrown.

A recent incident in the Dominican Republic landed boxer Tomas Rojas in hospital after opponent Ranfis Encarnacion hit him with a rabbit punch. Rojas collapsed and had convulsions in the ring. He was rushed to hospital and mercifully seems to have recovered. The referee deducted two points from the offending fighter and then disqualified him.

In 2015 boxer Prichard Colon suffered terrible and permanent injuries in a fight against Terrell Williams due to rabbit punches. He was unable to answer the bell for the 10th round, collapsed, had a brain bleed and went into a coma.

Though Prichard survived, his injuries were severe and permanent. He is now learning how to communicate via a computer.

