Women in Boxing pleased with meeting with deputy minister Mabe

Mheshe, who is also a member of the board of Boxing SA, added: “This difficult decision was made due to noncompliance issues by the appointed boxing promoter. Ensuring that all regulations and standards are met is paramount to safety and integrity of our events, and unfortunately these conditions were not fulfilled.”
She said the board made it clear that no exception would be made in relation to noncompliance and adherence to the highest level of governance.
“We will now start working towards the next date made.”
Meanwhile, South African middleweight champ Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane's dreams of contesting for a world title were shattered when she lost to Desley Robinson in their 10-rounder for the IBF international title at The Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington, Australia, on Friday night.
Going into that fight, Ngubane's first outside South Africa since she turned professional in 2010, she was rated No 1 by the IBF which had placed Robison in fourth position.
Ngubane is trained by Sihle Mathunjwa at the WBC Gym which is managed by Brad Norman.
It was through Norman's connections that 36 -year-old Ngubane from Maritzburg got a fight outside Africa for the fist time in her illustrious career.
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
Nande Mheshe says the executive of Women in Boxing — a committee appointed by the boxing board in July — was pleased with its meeting with deputy minister of sports, arts and culture Peace Mabe.
“We are incredibly pleased to have met the minister,” she said.
“The meeting was very progressive, she is someone who gets things done. I appreciate that we all came to the conclusion that for things to move forward, we need to have a policy that will address the challenges that are confronting women in sports and boxing.
“We will then from that process create a unique policy that will address challenges women face in boxing.”
Mheshe added the meeting was not a talk shop.
“We are also pleased that the minister is talking about the Women in Sport Lekgotla to tackle the challenges women are experiencing in the sector. This was certainly not a talk shop.
“The deputy minister committed to speedily commence a process of formulating the policy.”
Mheshe's committee comprises Spar Protea assistant coach Zanele Mdodana, ex-boxing promoter Shereen Hunter and head of department of SABC Sports Keletso Totlhanyo.
But the team that met with Mabe were Mheshe, Hunter Totlhanyo and Boxing SA senior administrator Lebo Morebudi.
Last week, the Boxing SA board cancelled the first leg of the second edition of the Women in Boxing Series which was planned for Durban.
Promoter Nomfundo Malinga, the daughter of former WBC super-middleweight boxing world champion Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga, was appointed by the regulator to stage it.
She had intended organising it in Ladysmith on August 30 to form part of the national celebration of Women's Month.
