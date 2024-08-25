Alcaraz says he is fit after US Open injury scare, Djokovic still hungry

Carlos Alcaraz said he will be “at 100%” for the US Open despite stopping his training in New York on Saturday as a precaution after twisting his ankle.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz has dealt with a number of injuries in recent times, including an ankle injury that forced him to withdraw in the first round of the Rio Open earlier this year.

Alcaraz's injury worries returned on Saturday, leading him to suspend his training session with Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. However, the Spaniard said he never feared for his participation in tournament.

“I just stopped my practice for precaution. I didn't feel comfortable enough to keep practising just in case if everything is going to be worse,” Alcaraz told a news conference.

“A few hours later, I feel good, tomorrow I will try to be practising again without thinking about it.

“I wasn't worried at all for my US Open participation. Obviously I was angry because I don't want to stop the practice, to respect Cerundolo, as well.