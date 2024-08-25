Alcaraz says he is fit after US Open injury scare, Djokovic still hungry
Carlos Alcaraz said he will be “at 100%” for the US Open despite stopping his training in New York on Saturday as a precaution after twisting his ankle.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz has dealt with a number of injuries in recent times, including an ankle injury that forced him to withdraw in the first round of the Rio Open earlier this year.
Alcaraz's injury worries returned on Saturday, leading him to suspend his training session with Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. However, the Spaniard said he never feared for his participation in tournament.
“I just stopped my practice for precaution. I didn't feel comfortable enough to keep practising just in case if everything is going to be worse,” Alcaraz told a news conference.
“A few hours later, I feel good, tomorrow I will try to be practising again without thinking about it.
“I wasn't worried at all for my US Open participation. Obviously I was angry because I don't want to stop the practice, to respect Cerundolo, as well.
“Tomorrow or in two days I'm going to be my at 100%, for sure. It's about time.”
The 21-year-old begins his tournament at Flushing Meadows, which starts on Monday, on Tuesday against Australian Li Tu as he chases a second US Open title after winning in 2022.
Alcaraz said he hoped to approach important matches with a better mentality after his disappointment at losing to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Olympics earlier this month.
“It was a difficult moment for me, losing the gold medal in a really close match that I had opportunities,” he said.
“But in front of me I had a really good player and he deserved it. So days after the Olympics I realise that I won the silver medal, a great achievement that I have to be proud of.
“I try to keep going and learn about this. The next important matches of my career I will deal in a different way or a better way than I did in Olympics.”
"I still feel the drive." - Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/EdKR9GlT6n— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2024
Djokovic said he remains eager to continue making history as he begins his title defence only three weeks after winning the coveted Olympics gold in Paris to cement his status as the greatest tennis player in history.
Djokovic aims to win a record 25th Grand Slam and become the first US Open champion to successfully defend his title since Swiss great Roger Federer in 2008.
The 37-year-old said he was looking forward to playing his first match of the tournament on Monday against Radu Albot under the lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“The goal is always for me to try to go all the way to the finals and fight for the trophy. That kind of mindset is no different for me this year,” Djokovic said.
“People ask me 'now that you have won everything with the golden medal, what else is there to win?' I still feel the drive. I still have the competitive spirit. I still want to make more history and enjoy myself on the tour.
“The US Open holds the biggest tennis court in the world. Night sessions here are very famous. I'm going to play my first match on Monday night, I can't wait to be under the lights. The noise, the energy of the stadium is just different. I look forward to it.”
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner overcame injury woes to win Cincinnati but is set to arrive at the US Open with a cloud hanging over his head after the revelation that he avoided a suspension despite testing positive for a banned substance months ago.
The world No 1 player typically rides into Flushing Meadows on a wave of positive headlines, basking in a US Open spotlight that shines brighter than the Times Square billboards.
Instead, Italian Sinner spent the lead-up to New York tamping down injury concerns and on Tuesday became embroiled in controversy after the International Tennis Integrity Agency said that he tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March.
An independent tribunal convened by Sport Resolutions accepted his claim that the positive tests were the result of contamination, clearing him of wrongdoing, after Sinner maintained his innocence.
Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are among the contenders who can upend pre-tournament favourites Alcaraz and Djokovic while Taylor Fritz is the best bet for ending America's long wait for a men's Grand Slam champion.