Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka headline tough US Open women’s field

American Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defence on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday's day one, headlining a wide open women's field that includes world number one Iga Swiatek and last year's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff meets France's Varvara Gracheva in the opening round and hopes to put a series of frustrating performances behind her — including early exits from Toronto and Cincinnati — to recapture the magic of her run to a maiden major title.

“I feel like it was a blessing in disguise I lost so early (in Cincinnati), because I was able to actually train, which I hadn't been able to,” said Gauff, who competed in the Paris Games.

“I do my best results when I come off a training block. I was able to train for a good week and a half and obviously still have a couple more days to do that.”

Gauff could meet Sabalenka in the semifinals, with the Belarusian hungry for the trophy after coming close but never quite getting the title within her grasp.