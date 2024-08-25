Sport

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka headline tough US Open women’s field

25 August 2024 - 13:36 By Amy Tennery
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Coco Gauff of the US during a practice session prior to the start of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York City on Thursday .
Coco Gauff of the US during a practice session prior to the start of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York City on Thursday .
Image: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

American Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defence on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday's day one, headlining a wide open women's field that includes world number one Iga Swiatek and last year's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff meets France's Varvara Gracheva in the opening round and hopes to put a series of frustrating performances behind her — including early exits from Toronto and Cincinnati — to recapture the magic of her run to a maiden major title.

“I feel like it was a blessing in disguise I lost so early (in Cincinnati), because I was able to actually train, which I hadn't been able to,” said Gauff, who competed in the Paris Games.

“I do my best results when I come off a training block. I was able to train for a good week and a half and obviously still have a couple more days to do that.”

Gauff could meet Sabalenka in the semifinals, with the Belarusian hungry for the trophy after coming close but never quite getting the title within her grasp.

She reached at least the semifinal stage of the tournament over the last three years and has learnt lessons from tough defeats in New York.

“Those tough losses definitely motivated me a lot to hard work and to improve things that didn't work in the previous years,” Sabalenka said.

After retaining her title in Australia, Sabalenka endured a rough midyear stretch as she suffered a back injury and skipped Wimbledon with a shoulder injury.

She arrived in New York confident and fit, however, after skipping the Olympics to focus on her health and winning the Cincinnati tune-up tournament.

“I was really happy with the level I played. It's not like it's weight out of my shoulder. It just little, like, happy moment before going to the US Open,” said Sabalenka, who closes out Monday night's programme on Louis Armstrong Stadium against Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon.

Poland's Swiatek hopes to add another title to a memorable year, after she picked up her fifth major at the French Open and won in Qatar, Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome, as well.

She picked up bronze at the Paris Games and admitted that it has taken some adjustment going from the clay courts of Roland Garros to the hard courts of North America, as she lost to Sabalenka in the Cincinnati semifinal.

“It's been a really intense season, and after the Olympics, it hasn't been kind of, you know, easy. So I feel the best when I'm just focused on practising and grinding on the court,” the 2022 winner told reporters.

“I'm just going to try to keep that mindset and that attitude.”

She opens her campaign against lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova on Tuesday on Ashe.

Contenders lurk around every corner in New York, as a gruelling year has left the title vulnerable for those hoping to capture a maiden major title.

Italian Jasmine Paolini made a name for herself as a runner-up at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, while China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen is ready to make an impact after reaching her first major final in Australia.

“I don't want to let myself slip again. I really want to improve one more time in my mental side,” said Zheng. “If I'm able to do that, I think I will really break through some wall that I have for myself.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Golden Djokovic beats Alcaraz to win Olympics singles title

Novak Djokovic completed his career Golden Slam as the 37-year-old Serb fought off Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a magnificent Olympic men's singles ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Zheng beats Vekic to win historic tennis gold for China

Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win an Olympic tennis singles gold medal when she held off Croatia's Donna Vekic for a 6-2 6-3 win in ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Spain’s Olympics ‘Nadalcaraz’ dream team take Roland Garros by storm

Rafa Nadal returned to his favourite stomping ground with young sidekick Carlos Alcaraz as Spain's new dream team took their first stride on the road ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Carlos Alcaraz plotting golden path to greatness

There was a moment of euphoria after Carlos Alcaraz finished off Novak Djokovic to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday, the usual pumped fists and ...
Sport
1 month ago

Dominant Alcaraz blows away Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz produced an utterly ruthless performance to dismantle Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) in a rematch of last year's ...
Sport
1 month ago

Krejcikova holds off Paolini to win Wimbledon title

Barbora Krejcikova held off Italian crowd favourite Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon singles title on Saturday, coming through 6-2 2-6 6-4 on a ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to 800m gold in Berlin Sport
  2. Stubbs can't save Proteas as top order woes continue in first T20 defeat Cricket
  3. Pirates through to Caf Champions League next round Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Riveiro ready for Jwaneng or Africa Stars in Champions League ... Soccer
  5. Liverpool's Slot not nervous ahead of Anfield debut Soccer

Latest Videos

NHI: Medical aids are out, ARVs for everyone in SA is in
Why the NHI wants your medical aid premium