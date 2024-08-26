Blast from the past: Wayde wings his way to world title in Beijing
Today in SA sport history: August 26
26 August 2024 - 04:30
1903 — The SA rugby team plays to a draw for the first time, ending 10-10 against Britain in the opening test at the Wanderers ground in Johannesburg. Halfback Uncle Dobbin and captain Alex Frew scored tries for the home side, with forward Fairy Heatlie converting both...
