Sport

Glenrose Xaba credits Caster and Violet Semenya after fourth podium

Athlete sets eyes on overall Grand Prix prize

26 August 2024 - 12:49
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Glenrose Xaba crossing the finish line during the Absa Run Your City series in Tshwane on Sunday.
Glenrose Xaba crossing the finish line during the Absa Run Your City series in Tshwane on Sunday.
Image: supplied

South Africa national record holder Glenrose Xaba has credited her recent impressive form to coaching staff Caster and Violet Semenya.

Xaba won her fourth podium this month when she claimed the Absa Run Your City 10km race in Tshwane in 31min 51sec on Sunday, with Lesotho nationals Blandina Makatisi (32:58) and Neheng Khata (33:35) finishing second and third.

This month, Xaba has competed in the Spar 10km and two Totalsports races and got podium finishes in all of them to continue her exceptional form over the past two months.

“They [Caster and Violet] are such good coaches, they are motivating athletes to do well. Caster told me we are working on a five-year plan and it shows we are on the right track now,” Xaba told media after the race.

Glenrose Xaba breaks Elana Meyer's 23-year-old SA 10km record

Glenrose Xaba on Sunday broke Elana Meyer’s long-standing South African women’s 10km record as she finished fourth in 31min 12sec behind three East ...
Sport
1 month ago

“The secret is to train hard and stay consistent. Believe in yourself and listen to your coaches.

“I focus a lot. I don't skip training even when Im tired. I can go easy and recover all the time. Im glad I also have a good system that supports me and keeps me away from injury.

“Now I also have stable shoes, all thanks to my sponsor, because I used to pick up injuries before.”

Xaba said the target now is to win the Spar Grand Prix as she is leading the standings and promised she will do her best to make sure she clinches it with two races to go.

Comrades ‘tsunami’ causes ‘huge’ reputational damage

The president of KwaZulu Natal Athletics, Steve Mkasi, moved to quell fears about the future of the Comrades Marathon, saying next year’s race had ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The plan is to do Spar and Absa and win the Grand Prix because Im leading — if I can win it I will be happy.”

Kamohelo Mofolo from Lesotho won the mens race in 28:40 ahead of Gideon Kipgnetich (28:42) from Kenya and Kabelo Mulaudzi (28:52) from South Africa.

Mofolo was happy with his performance and said he is used to running hills in Lesotho, which helped him win on Sunday.

“Where Im from in Lesotho, it is up and down so my body is used to that and I didn't struggle,” Mofolo said.

“Im happy I won the race — it was my target.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Xaba first South African to win Spar race in five years in Cape Town

Finally, a South African has won the Spar Women’s Challenge race for the first time in five years.
Sport
5 months ago

Four Comrades association board members, including chair, quit

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed that four members of its board have resigned with immediate effect
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Comrades is a national institution and the CMA needs to get its house in order

Capitulation into chaos of the institution entrusted with the administration of the 103-year old race is not a KZN problem but a national one
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Comrades coach Norrie Williamson faces censure over critical comments

The disciplinary threat comes in the wake of controversy at the Comrades Marathon Association in the past two weeks
Sport
4 days ago

Irvette van Zyl buries Olympic marathon demons after 12 hard years

Irvette van Zyl finally finished her Olympic marathon odyssey in Paris on Sunday after 12 years, crying in relief after three previous failed ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Wayde wings his way to world title in Beijing Sport
  2. Stubbs can't save Proteas as top order woes continue in first T20 defeat Cricket
  3. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to 800m gold in Berlin Sport
  4. City have quality to stop Orlando Pirates in cup semi: Darren Keet Soccer
  5. Haaland can etch name up with Messi and Ronaldo, says Guardiola Soccer

Latest Videos

Morero reneges on JMPD foreign national recruitment proposal, apologising for ...
Eskom media briefing on the state of Eskom and Summer plan