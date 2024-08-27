Defending champions Djokovic, Gauff off to blazing starts at US Open

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff enjoyed comfortable wins in the first round of the US Open on Monday while Dominic Thiem bid a final farewell to the Grand Slam where he enjoyed his greatest triumph.

Djokovic, looking to become the first player to capture 25 Grand Slam titles, capped the evening session under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-2 6-2 6-4 victory over Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot.

The Serbian world number two had not competed since winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris and shook off the rust to cruise past Albot in his bid to become the first man to retain the New York title since Roger Federer in 2008.

He also set a record for most victories by a male player at the main showcourt with his 78th win.

“I wasn't aware of it to be honest,” Djokovic said.

“It's the biggest stadium. Definitely the loudest we have in the history of our sport. The night sessions are the best in the world on Arthur Ashe.