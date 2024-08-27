Sport

Defending champions Djokovic, Gauff off to blazing starts at US Open

27 August 2024 - 08:38 By Amy Tennery, Frank Pingue and Shrivathsa Sridhar
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Radu Albot of Moldova on day one of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York on Monday.
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports-Reuters

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff enjoyed comfortable wins in the first round of the US Open on Monday while Dominic Thiem bid a final farewell to the Grand Slam where he enjoyed his greatest triumph.

Djokovic, looking to become the first player to capture 25 Grand Slam titles, capped the evening session under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-2 6-2 6-4 victory over Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot.

The Serbian world number two had not competed since winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris and shook off the rust to cruise past Albot in his bid to become the first man to retain the New York title since Roger Federer in 2008.

He also set a record for most victories by a male player at the main showcourt with his 78th win.

“I wasn't aware of it to be honest,” Djokovic said.

“It's the biggest stadium. Definitely the loudest we have in the history of our sport. The night sessions are the best in the world on Arthur Ashe.

“Ever since the roof was introduced it became even louder. Electric atmosphere — we're clocking midnight now. I love night sessions, maybe not this late but it was great fun.”

Gauff cruised past France's Varvara Gracheva 6-2 6-0 on Ashe as the American shrugged off disappointing performances in Toronto and Cincinnati to make a fast start at the year's final major.

“The last couple of weeks were tough and I was like, 'I have to do this and do that' but I don't have to prove anything to anyone except myself,” Gauff said.

“This whole week or two weeks are just about proving all the expectations that I have on myself.”

It was the end of the road for Thiem, who is retiring at the end of the season due to a wrist issue that derailed his career, as the 2020 champion fell 6-4 6-2 6-2 to American Ben Shelton.

Diego Schwartzman also waved goodbye to Flushing Meadows after the Argentinian's final appearance at the tournament ended with a 6-7(2) 6-2 6-2 6-1 loss to Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who lost the final to Thiem four years ago, began his latest bid to lift a first major title with a 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 win over fellow German Maximilian Marterer.

Taylor Fritz flew past Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7-5 6-1 6-2 as he launched his quest to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick triumphed at the 2003 US Open.

He was joined in the second round by Cincinnati runner-up Frances Tiafoe after the 20th seed battled past fellow American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 6-3 4-6 7-5.

Denmark's Holger Rune was an early casualty, the 15th seed sent packing by American Brandon Nakashima 6-2 6-1 6-4, while Casper Ruud of Norway dispatched Bu Yunchaokete 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2.

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka headline tough US Open women’s field

American Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defence on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday's day one, headlining a wide open women's field that includes ...
Sport
1 day ago

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion and one of the pre-tournament favourites, shone under the lights as she beat Australian Priscilla Hon 6-3 6-3.

Last year's runner-up arrived in New York fresh off her triumph in Cincinnati and is looking to become the first woman to capture the season's two hard court majors in the same year since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen kicked off the matches on Louis Armstrong Stadium with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Amanda Anisimova, while her compatriot Wang Yafan advanced after ninth seed Maria Sakkari retired with injury trailing 6-2.

Frenchwoman Clara Burel recovered from being blanked in the opening set to beat 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 0-6 7-5 7-5.

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and three-times US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka joined seeded players Madison Keys, Paula Badosa and Elina Svitolina in advancing in the women's draw.

Reuters

