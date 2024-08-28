Sport

Alcaraz, Sinner, Swiatek through to US Open second round

28 August 2024 - 09:49 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova at the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Top seed Jannik Sinner left the doping controversy that marred his US Open preparations in the rear view mirror on Tuesday with a largely drama-free start to his campaign while fellow title contender Carlos Alcaraz also advanced after a minor blip.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek overcame Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4 7-6(6) to reach the second round before two-times champion Naomi Osaka stunned 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 on her return to New York after a maternity break.

The spotlight was firmly on Sinner in the day session as the Italian overcame a slow start to seal a 2-6 6-2 6-1 6-2 win over American Mackenzie McDonald a week after he was cleared of any wrongdoing over two failed tests in March for a banned drug.

Sinner, who has maintained his innocence, has been under intense scrutiny after escaping a doping ban but the 23-year-old was pleased to have the backing of fans on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“The response from fans, I feel it has been great, also throughout when the news came out, in the practice sessions, there was a lot of support, which I'm very glad and happy about,” Sinner said.

“It is still a little bit, you know, not easy. You have to go day by day ... I was curious to see how the reaction of the fans has been, but it has been very positive.”

Alcaraz, another Flushing Meadows crowd favourite, gifted Australian qualifier Li Tu a set but the 2022 champion steadied the ship before closing out a 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory inside three hours.

Briton Dan Evans needed a much bigger effort to advance as he beat Russian 23rd seed Karen Khachanov 6-7(6) 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 in the longest US Open match of the professional era -an exhausting five hours and 35 minutes.

“Obviously I won't practice tomorrow. Just recover and try to recover as best as possible. I was hurting all over really,” Evans said.

“I don't think I've played five hours, that long, in a day ever in two sessions, never mind in one.”

Former champion Emma Raducanu was unable to avoid the exit door as the Briton fell 6-1 3-6 6-4 to Sofia Kenin, while fourth seed Elena Rybakina overcame a late fightback to beat Destanee Aiava 6-1 7-6(1).

French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini was made to work hard by 2019 New York champion Bianca Andreescu but went through 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4.

Playing in her final Grand Slam before retiring at the end of the season, Danielle Collins was beaten 1-6 7-5 6-4 by fellow American Caroline Dolehide.

“Everybody has been so encouraging and it's a compliment that people want to see me play more,” Collins said.

“But at the same time, I'm just kind of ready for that next chapter. The journey has been great.”

Fifth Daniil Medvedev fought off a spirited challenge from Dusan Lajovic to win 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-1, but 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was not so lucky, losing 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 7-5 to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Reuters

