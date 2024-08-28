Alcaraz, Sinner, Swiatek through to US Open second round

Top seed Jannik Sinner left the doping controversy that marred his US Open preparations in the rear view mirror on Tuesday with a largely drama-free start to his campaign while fellow title contender Carlos Alcaraz also advanced after a minor blip.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek overcame Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4 7-6(6) to reach the second round before two-times champion Naomi Osaka stunned 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 on her return to New York after a maternity break.

The spotlight was firmly on Sinner in the day session as the Italian overcame a slow start to seal a 2-6 6-2 6-1 6-2 win over American Mackenzie McDonald a week after he was cleared of any wrongdoing over two failed tests in March for a banned drug.

Sinner, who has maintained his innocence, has been under intense scrutiny after escaping a doping ban but the 23-year-old was pleased to have the backing of fans on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“The response from fans, I feel it has been great, also throughout when the news came out, in the practice sessions, there was a lot of support, which I'm very glad and happy about,” Sinner said.