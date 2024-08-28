Sport

Blast from the past: Amla scores 150 to bolster Proteas’ victory in Southampton

Today in SA sport history: August 28

28 August 2024 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1965 — Peter Pollock finishes with 5/43 as South Africa bowl out England for 202 in the third Test at the Oval...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Wayde wings his way to world title in Beijing Sport
  2. Boxing man says Qithi disaster began on watch of veteran sports boss Ravele Sport
  3. Big cup, Caf games helping knock Orlando Pirates into shape: Riveiro Soccer
  4. Wiese returns as Boks make nine changes for All Blacks Test Rugby
  5. Boks desperately want Etzebeth back for Test against All Blacks Rugby

Latest Videos

2024 Kia Sonet
Chidimma Adetshina Talks Identity Crisis : "There are times I literally cry ...