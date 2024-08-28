Sport

Gayton McKenzie dissolves Boxing SA board as he backtracks on court battle

28 August 2024 - 10:48
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie with boxer Ricardo Malajika at Emperors Palace on Friday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie has dissolved the Boxing South Africa (BSA) board with immediate effect, deciding against spending more money on a court case to keep them in office though it had appeared winnable.

McKenzie’s decision came after BSA appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture where the regulator’s excessive litigation costs had been flagged.

BSA, which governs professional boxing in the country, is funded by government and a new board is appointed every three years. 

This is the second time since December the new BSA board has been dissolved, both times resulting from legal action by a group calling themselves the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA).

They complained they had not been consulted when the minister, then Zizi Kodwa, appointed the new board in December.

Kodwa failed to oppose the action and an order in favour of the NPBPA was granted by default.

Kodwa went through the appointment process again and appointed almost the same board in May. In another case the high court in Pretoria found the NPBPA had no legal standing.

But the NPBPA opposed the appointment of the second board and now McKenzie has thrown in the towel.

“The minister had initially indicated he would oppose the matter in court. It was, however, noted the case is costing the department excessive amounts of money and it is undesirable to proceed with spending money on ongoing litigation,” the department said on Wednesday.

The excessive costs discussed in parliament related mostly to a different case.

“The minister has been clear that funds allocated to the department must be prudently used for the benefit of athletes and creatives.

“After consulting the board of [BSA] the minister has taken a decision not to continue to oppose the application brought by the NPBPA. Consequently, the minister will dissolve the board. This decision is taken in the interest of [BSA] and the sport.

“Interim measures in relation to governance will be put in place to ensure [BSA] continues to deliver on its mandate,” the department said.

