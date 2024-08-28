Naomi Osaka stuns in bold new look at US Open

This outfit, characterised by tulle, ruffles and bows, captured the essence of a “fantasy world” inspired by Japanese culture.
Ahn, a renowned fashion designer and co-founder of YOON, elaborated on the inspiration behind the look.
“She served today [Tuesday] at the US Open in the outfit I made for her. Lolita fashion offers an escape from adulthood, a return to the innocence and beauty of childhood. It’s a doorway to a fantasy world where you can craft an ideal identity that may not fit everyday norms but feels perfect in this imaginative space. Designing is an exercise of listening and imagining the story the athlete wants to tell.”
Ahn also spoke about the broader mission of her design approach.
“This one is for Naomi Osaka's personal journey. Often, we know an athlete in a one-dimensional way tied to their sport, but I get to help peel back other layers and explore different facets of who they are and how they want to present themselves in a style-first way. At Nike we intersect sport, style and culture without bounds. That's our mission and that's my mission as a global curator.”
Osaka said an outfit can help with confidence on the court.
“For me, an outfit can always help with something. It goes back to the confidence point. You put on an outfit, it’s almost like a super-suit in some ways. Then you step on the court and you imagine yourself being able to do anything.”
“In confidence level, when I wear what I feel is a good outfit I feel more comfortable. That’s a magical thing fashion can do. When I put on my US Open outfit I’m going to feel a transformation,” she said in an interview with the New York Times.
On the court, Osaka delivered a stellar performance, defeating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. The victory marked her first win over a top-10 opponent in more than four years.
Osaka’s return to the US Open was not only a testament to her resilience and skill but also a celebration of her individuality and style.
Tennis fans commented on Osaka's US Open look calling it the “Tinkerbell” outfit.
Image: Naomi Osaka/Yoon Ahn/X
