Team SA out to halt long-term Paralympic medal-haul contraction

28 August 2024 - 14:55 By SPORT STAFF
Mpumelelo Mhlongo celebrates after winning the men's 100m T44 final at the Para Athletics World Championships Paris at Stade Charlety last year.
Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Team South Africa will try to arrest a 20-year Paralympic decline when the 2024 Games in Paris kick off on Thursday.

Since winning 38 medals at Sydney 2000, the country’s hauls have shrunk at the next straight five showpieces: 35 at Athens 2004, 30 at Beijing 2008, 29 at London 2012, 17 at Rio 2016 and seven at Tokyo 2020.

From Atlanta 1996 to Rio 2016 South Africa finished in the top 20 on the medals table, but slipped to 34th in Tokyo.

Among those leading the nation’s charge in France is 30-year-old athlete Mpumelelo Mhlongo, who has constriction ring syndrome. He will compete in the T44 100m, where he holds the 11.00sec world record, as well as the 200m and long jump.

Also in action is tennis star Kgothatso Montjane, who is seeking her first Paralympic silverware.She is competing in the singles and doubles events.

Seeded seventh in the women’s singles, Montjane faces the 19th-ranked Luoyao Guo of China in her opening match. A win there will almost certainly see her taking on top seed Diede de Groot of Netherlands.

Lucas Sithole and Donald Ramphadi, who like Montjane have also won Grand Slam titles, will also take part and could be a factor in the men’s quad doubles competition.

It’s not going to be easy. Everyone who qualifies for the Paralympics is exceptional at what they do,” Ramphadi told the ITF.

Mpumelelo Mhlongo eyes leap to Paralympic gold as Team SA seek medals

Born and raised in Chatsworth outside Durban, a student in Cape Town, Paralympic debutant in Rio de Janeiro and world champion in Paris and Kobe, ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The draw at the Paralympic Games is as tough as any Grand Slam — there are no easy matches. I am excited to play, enjoy myself and showcase my talent on the biggest stage.

Other medal contenders include Simoné Kruger in the women’s discus and swimmer Christian Sadie.

Triathlete Kirsty Weir, a former Two Oceans half-marathon winner before being hit by neurological lupus, will also be in the hunt for silverware.

Archer Shaun Anderson, 51, is looking to improve the 17th spot he earned in Tokyo.

Seven doesn’t seem like a lot, but that’s the magic number to ensure South Africa’s Paralympic medal decline ends.

