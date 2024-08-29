Djokovic, Gauff through again as players feel the heat at US Open

Steamy conditions tested players' resolve at the US Open on Wednesday but defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff both advanced to the third round, while Aryna Sabalenka marked her win by taking photographs with a mini version of herself.

Sweat-soaked 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic looked far from comfortable under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium and had to battle from 2-4 in the second set before seeing off fellow Serb Laslo Djere, who retired injured at 6-4 6-4 2-0.

“It's not what we want. It's not what the crowd wants, to see a walkover,” Djokovic said.

“But he obviously had an injury that took him out of the tour for some time and he is struggling to come back physically to this level. He's such a good player, especially in these conditions. It should have been his second set.

“Overall, it was a big fight. Over two hours for two sets. I served awful.

"Playing without the serve, you have to grind, you have to run. So I guess I had to rely on my baseline game.”