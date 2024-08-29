Sport

McKenzie ‘will fix boxing in 21 days’: they can’t get R4,000 to risk their lives

Minister promises action report 'of what I have done'

29 August 2024 - 15:55
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie with boxer Ricardo Malajika at Emperors Palace on Friday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has expressed concern over the low pay of boxers in South Africa.

Speaking at the portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture on Tuesday, McKenzie said: “It’s very troubling that boxers can get in the ring and risk their lives to earn as little as R4,000 a fight. Boxing is one of the world’s biggest sports, and we need to fix it in South Africa.

“Once you don’t pay boxers the right [prize], you have failed. You can tell me a million things but boxers can’t get R4,000 to risk their lives. It’s worse than miners who go underground and get R5,000. We can’t allow that.”

McKenzie’s comments come at a time when lack of support and fair compensation for boxers continue to be a challenge. “We will fix boxing; the time for talking is over. We want to return boxing to its glory days. How do we justify paying boxers R4,000 per fight? It’s wrong.”

Gayton McKenzie dissolves Boxing SA board as he backtracks on court battle

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie has dissolved the Boxing South Africa (BSA) board with immediate effect, deciding against spending more money on a ...
Sport
1 day ago

McKenzie has pledged to take immediate action, promising tangible results within 21 days. “I take this portfolio committee very seriously, and I want to assure you that in 21 days, I will come back with an action report — not of what I’m going to do, but of what I have done,” he said.

“The report that you will receive will speak to consequences management, people being arrested, and what the future of boxing in South Africa will be. I am not going to take the fall for corrupt people ... or for incompetent people. You can't have a phone bill for R600,000; those are funny things.”

Other key issues that were discussed were the appointment of the new Boxing South Africa (BSA) board. While this was initially met with resistance from McKenzie, he eventually agreed to dissolve the board. This was opposed by the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) on the grounds that no consultation was done when the current board was appointed.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the outgoing board for the sterling work they have done during the few months they were in office. This decision is in no way a reflection on them or their efforts, but restarting the appointment process is now the most responsible thing we can do. I would like to thank them for their understanding of the decision and for putting the sport first.”

TimesLIVE

