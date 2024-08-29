McKenzie ‘will fix boxing in 21 days’: they can’t get R4,000 to risk their lives

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has expressed concern over the low pay of boxers in South Africa.

Speaking at the portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture on Tuesday, McKenzie said: “It’s very troubling that boxers can get in the ring and risk their lives to earn as little as R4,000 a fight. Boxing is one of the world’s biggest sports, and we need to fix it in South Africa.

“Once you don’t pay boxers the right [prize], you have failed. You can tell me a million things but boxers can’t get R4,000 to risk their lives. It’s worse than miners who go underground and get R5,000. We can’t allow that.”

McKenzie’s comments come at a time when lack of support and fair compensation for boxers continue to be a challenge. “We will fix boxing; the time for talking is over. We want to return boxing to its glory days. How do we justify paying boxers R4,000 per fight? It’s wrong.”