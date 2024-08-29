Sport

Olympic hero Walaza scoops u20 world 100m crown with Nkoana taking third

29 August 2024 - 02:39 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bayanda Walaza celebrates winning the silver medal at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.
Bayanda Walaza celebrates winning the silver medal at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Olympic relay star Bayanda Walaza, stormed through to capture the under-20 men’s world 100m crown in Lima on Thursday morning (SA time) with his Paris teammate Bradley Nkoana taking bronze.

The matric pupil at Curro Hazeldean in Pretoria delivered the quickest start and held on to his lead down the track to take a surprise victory in 10.19 sec despite his unorthodox style where his head rocks and arms flail.

Once dubbed “Wobble Wobble”, the 18-year-old continued a dream run that started with the Olympic silver in the 4x100m relay at the Paris Games.

Thailand’s Puripol Boonson, 18, was second in 10.22 and 19-year-old Nkoana, who ran the third leg at the Olympics, third in 10.26. Nkoana, who studies coaching science at North West University in Potchefstroom, was the oldest in a field that included three 17-year-olds.

South Africa now has three medals and was lying joint third on the medals table after two days of competition in Peru.

Van Rensburg lands silver as Olympic stars power into men’s 100m final

Shot-putter JL van Rensburg heaved South Africa onto the medals table at the under-20 world championships in Peru on Tuesday night, while two of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Viwe Jingqi ended fifth in the women’s 100m final in 11.57, well behind Jamaican winner Alana Reid in 11.17.

Udeme Okon finished second in his 400m semifinal in 47.08 sec to advance to the final on Thursday.

Johannes Morepe ended second in his 1,500m heat in 3 min 45.10 sec to book his spot in Saturday’s final.

Tumi Ramokgopa won her 400m hurdles heat in 58.04 and Hannah van Niekerk ended second in hers in 58.44 to advance to the semifinals on Friday.

Njabulo Mbatha advanced to the semifinals of the men’s 400m hurdles. 

Tshepang Dankuru cleared 2.12m and Luke van der Merwe 2.09m to progress to the men’s high jump final scheduled for Friday.

READ MORE

Mpumelelo Mhlongo eyes leap to Paralympic gold as Team SA seek medals

Born and raised in Chatsworth outside Durban, a student in Cape Town, Paralympic debutant in Rio de Janeiro and world champion in Paris and Kobe, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sprint sensation Bradley Nkoana says SA relay team never feared US rivals

The US came into the Paris Games as the team to beat.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Like mother, like son: sprinting runs deep in the blood of Walaza family

Mom of Olympic silver medallist also an athlete in her day
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gayton McKenzie dissolves Boxing SA board as he backtracks on court battle Sport
  2. Stellenbosch land blow with first leg MTN8 semi win against Sundowns Soccer
  3. Eben Etzebeth cleared for All Blacks Test as Boks release four players Rugby
  4. Bafana star Lyle Foster set for a return to the EPL? Soccer
  5. Naomi Osaka stuns in bold new look at US Open Sport

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS