Sport

POLL | Was Gayton McKenzie right to dissolve the Boxing SA board?

29 August 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie dissolved Boxing SA's board.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

There were mixed reactions from boxing lovers when sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie dissolved the Boxing South Africa (BSA) board.

The minister dissolved the board on Wednesday with immediate effect after deciding against spending more money on a court case to keep them in office, though the case had appeared winnable.

McKenzie’s decision came after BSA appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture where the regulator’s excessive litigation costs had been flagged.

BSA, which governs professional boxing in the country, is funded by government and a new board is appointed every three years. 

This is the second time since December the new BSA board has been dissolved, both times resulting from legal action by a group calling itself the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association.

TimesLIVE

