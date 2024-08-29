WATCH | UFC champ Dricus arrives home, says Strickland known for being ‘dumb’

Du Plessis told TimesLIVE Strickland is known for saying things that are “dumb”.

“Take it from where it comes. The man is not educated and not very smart. Sean Strickland always says dumb sh*t, so why are we going to take that seriously this time? He doesn’t know anything about anything.”

Perreira and Procházka have also hinted weight changes to take on Du Plessis. On his YouTube channel, Perreira said he would go down to follow the South African should he win against Adesanya.

Du Plessis said he was happy to fight Brazilian Perreira as he is the only middleweight champ he hasn’t walked through.

“If that is the case, we will be able to do that but I would honestly prefer going up to fight for another belt. But if that is the fight they want to make, I am happy to welcome him to the middleweight again. If the Strickland fight is the next one, I am happy with that too.”

As for Czech Republic’s Procházka, he would have to join the queue as he has twice lost to Perreira in two title matches.

“He’s not [the] champion, I am the champion, so he needs to wait first because in his last performance he looked terrible. So, I don’t think he deserves that shot.

“There are too many guys who deserve that shot. You are looking at Strickland, you are looking at Perreira — the fights that make sense. Jiří is in the back of the line when it comes to that.”

Despite feeling under the weather, Du Plessis said he is returning to the gym on Monday. He hopes to be at Ellis Park on Saturday to support the Springboks in their Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks.