Sport

Pegula breezes past Bouzas Maneiro and into US Open fourth round

31 August 2024 - 21:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jessica Pegula of the US in action during her third round match against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
Jessica Pegula of the US in action during her third round match against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jessica Pegula's strong serving and smothering defense led to a textbook 6-3 6-3 win over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the US Open third round on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded American, who struggled with injuries earlier in the year, produced her best form of the tournament so far, winning 89% of her first serve points, cracking 13 winners and breaking serve four times.

Pegula crushed a serve Bouzas Maneiro could not put back into play on match point to advance in 70 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

"I just played solid," Pegula said in an on-court interview.

"I didn't do anything crazy. I didn't do anything bad or that amazing. I think I was just very consistent.

"Even when she got back into that second set, I was able to find some energy, get a hold and close it out pretty quick, so I'm proud of that."

Naomi Osaka stuns in bold new look at US Open

Naomi Osaka's US Open Tinkerbell outfit left fans and spectators in awe.
Sport
3 days ago

The unseeded Bouzas Maneiro struggled to match Pegula's level in the contest and was hampered by six double faults and 29 unforced errors.

Pegula said she was forced make some quick adjustments against an opponent she had not seen before.

"You just have no idea how their ball is, how it comes off their racket, how it's going to be playing on this court, especially with the roof closed," she said.

"We didn't warm up with the roof closed either, so there are a lot of variables that you aren't so sure about. At the beginning I was trying to feel it out and I was able to get some rhythm."

Pegula, 30, missed this year's French Open to recover from injuries and after suffering an early exit at Wimbledon, she triumphed at this month's Canadian Open.

The Buffalo, New York native has said she would relish winning her first Grand Slam on home soil and opted not to compete in doubles at Flushing Meadows this year to focus on her singles game.

She has flashed an improved serve and speedy defense through her first three matches and will next face either Diana Shnaider or Sara Errani.

READ MORE:

Gauff’s Olympic singles hopes melt away with heat in defeat by Vekic

American Coco Gauff's hopes of singles gold at the Olympics evaporated in the third round as she argued with officials and slumped to a 7-6(7) 6-2 ...
Sport
1 month ago

Nadal continues majestic return to Roland Garros, Gauff makes fast start

Spain's Rafa Nadal continued his triumphant return to Roland Garros on Sunday as he blasted his way into the second round of the Olympic tennis ...
Sport
1 month ago

Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon semis, Sinner toppled by Medvedev

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz returned to the semi-finals with an enthralling comeback on Tuesday, but there will be no blockbuster ...
Sport
1 month ago

Djokovic lets rip after majestic performance, Zverev bows out ‘on one leg’

Emotions ran high for Novak Djokovic on Monday as he angrily lashed out at Wimbledon fans after his three-set demolition job over young Dane Holger ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bayanda Walaza wins 200m to claim first men's sprint double in 26 years Sport
  2. SABC to broadcast hugely anticipated Test between Springboks and All Blacks Rugby
  3. Sterling and Sancho seal deadline day loans to rival clubs, Toney makes Saudi ... Soccer
  4. Broos backs Foster to play for Ipswich in the Premier League Soccer
  5. Boks launch late comeback to beat All Blacks at packed Ellis Park Rugby

Latest Videos

Red Bull Symphonic|Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse & the Symphonic Orchestra ...
Marcus Harvey - Malume [Official Music Video]