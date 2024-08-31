Pegula breezes past Bouzas Maneiro and into US Open fourth round

Jessica Pegula's strong serving and smothering defense led to a textbook 6-3 6-3 win over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the US Open third round on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded American, who struggled with injuries earlier in the year, produced her best form of the tournament so far, winning 89% of her first serve points, cracking 13 winners and breaking serve four times.

Pegula crushed a serve Bouzas Maneiro could not put back into play on match point to advance in 70 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

"I just played solid," Pegula said in an on-court interview.

"I didn't do anything crazy. I didn't do anything bad or that amazing. I think I was just very consistent.

"Even when she got back into that second set, I was able to find some energy, get a hold and close it out pretty quick, so I'm proud of that."