Alan Hatherly conquers Olympic champ to win cross-country world title

01 September 2024 - 15:22 By SPORT STAFF
Alan Hatherly finishes third at the Paris Olympics last month, behind champion Briton Tom Pidcock and Frenchman Victor Koretzky.
Image: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Alan Hatherly upstaged the Paris Games champion and silver medallist on Sunday as he won the cross-country Olympic race at the world championships in Andorra.

The South African, the bronze medallist at the Olympics, crossed the line in 1 hr 09 min 51 sec to beat Frenchman Victor Koretzky by 22 seconds with Englishman Thomas Pidcock, the winner in France last month, taking third place 39 seconds off the pace.

Candice Lill ended fourth in the women’s Olympic race, clocking 1:11:04, just four seconds off the podium.

On Friday Hatherly finished third behind Koretzky and Briton Charlie Aldridge in the cross-country short track event.

